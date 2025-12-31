How many homes sold in Henderson in 2025?

Henderson had a down year for real estate in 2025 compared to 2024, however the median sale price of a house in the city was up 4 percent, according to a new report from Redfin.

La Cova's one-story, front, and two-story model homes are seen at South Shore Lake Las Vegas, on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Henderson.

Approximately 406 homes sold in Henderson in 2025, according to Redfin, one of the top online real estate brokerages.

The median sale price of a house in Henderson was $505,002, a 4 percent increase year-over-year from December 2024.

Sales were down 5.4 percent this year from 2024, and homes spent approximately 64 days on market before selling this year, which is a 13-day increase from December of last year.

Las Vegas Realtors, which controls the Multiple Listing Service, will release data on sales for the year and December next month.

The median home price in Henderson back in November 2020 was $375,000, according to Redfin. Redfin said on its website that Henderson is a “somewhat competitive” housing market right now.

“Some homes get multiple offers,” reads Redfin’s housing market report for Henderson. “The average homes sell for about 2 percent below list price and go pending in around 64 days. Hot homes (those with multiple offers) can sell for around list price and go pending in around 33 days.”

Approximately 13.1 percent of homes in Henderson sold over list price this past year and 23.3 percent of homes sold with a price drop, according to Redfin.

Redfin’s 2026 report on the U.S. housing market expects affordability to improve next year in what it calls the “great housing reset.”

“The great housing reset will take shape in 2026. It won’t be a quick price correction, and it won’t be a recession,” reads the report. “Instead, the great housing reset will be a yearslong period of gradual increases in home sales and normalization of prices as affordability gradually improves. It will start next year, with incomes rising faster than home prices for a prolonged period for the first time since the Great Recession era.”

