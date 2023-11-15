How much are Airbnb’s going for during F1 weekend in Las Vegas?

More than 1,000 places are listed on Airbnb’s website, and we found the most expensive, the cheapest and the weirdest.

What are some good Airbnb options for last minute people coming to F1? (Airbnb)

As the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix kicks off with opening ceremonies Wednesday, many locals are wondering where they fit into the big spectacle given ticket prices are expensive and traffic woes are getting worse by the day.

The much anticipated weekend has also brought the issue of short-term rentals in Clark County — where the Strip is located — back into the spotlight, as hotel room rates continue to drop as the event descends upon the city and tourists flood in for the F1 festivities. State legislation was passed last year forcing Clark County to start issuing licenses in unincorporated areas for short-term rentals. Short-term rentals are legal in Henderson, Las Vegas and North Las Vegas for hosts registered and having the proper permits with the respective municipalities.

Jackie Flores, founder of The Greater Las Vegas Short Term Rentals Association, said that while the state ended Clark County’s short-term rental ban no licenses have been issued.

“The state figured out that the ban wasn’t working and decided to mandate the county to get rid of its ban and start creating a licensing process for people to operate (short-term rentals),” she said. “Of course they have not issued any licenses even though they were supposed to start doing it by July of last year.”

Erik Pappa, director of communications for Clark County, said the county is currently in the process of reviewing the applications for “completeness and eligibility.”

“This process is necessarily time-consuming to ensure that the large volume of applications are evaluated in a consistent and fair manner,” he said via email. “Applications that are incomplete or ineligible will be issued denials. After this portion of the application review process is completed, Clark County Business License will identify applicants that may move on to safety inspections based on the order of priority established by the Random Number Generator selection process.”

Current race weekend lisings

Of course, if you scroll Airbnb’s website, there are thousands of listings for this weekend, regardless of jurisdictional requirements, all over the valley including unicorporated Clark County. With F1 running Wednesday to Sunday, and the big race, the Grand Prix, kicking off Saturday night, one has to wonder, how much would it cost to snag an Airbnb right now?

According to basic search data, the average stay costs around $150 a night. Many of the properties listed were also marked down from their original prices.

An Airbnb search for Las Vegas from Wednesday, Nov. 15 to Sunday, Nov. 19 pulls in more than a 1,000 listings. Here are a few of the priciest, most unusual and budget-friendly options on the property rental website.

The most expensive listing for the weekend (though the site doesn’t allow a search by price) is a entire home for rent with 11 bedrooms just east of the Harry Reid International Airport in Paradise for $4,121 a night. The home, which is three separate buildings including a casita, totals 8,700 square feet and has more amenities you can shake a stick at: an outdoor playground, full basketball court, pool and video game room with a modern vibe and feel to it.

When it comes to the cheapest, there is a private study room where you can “stay with Victor” for $39 a night in West Las Vegas close to West Lake Mead Boulevard. The room has a twin bed, study desk, futon, wifi and a keypad lock door, and a bathroom is located directly across the hallway, and that’s pretty much it.

Finally, probably the coolest place listed in the valley is this eight-bedroom house for $1,850 a night, also just east of the airport in Paradise, which has pretty much all the fun and games you could ask for. There is a putting green, pool, hot tub, outdoor poker table, pool table, half basketball court with a potential pickleball court (no net but lines), cornhole, bocce ball, table tennis and outdoor BBQ grill. One has to wonder however, with so many amenities, what is the point of going to a place like Las Vegas if you’re not going to leave your place and enjoy the city’s fun and amenities?

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com.