Howard Hughes building Tanager apartments near Downtown Summerlin

Aerial view of under-construction apartment complex just south of the Las Vegas Ballpark along Sahara Avenue between Town Center Drive and South Pavilion Center Drive in Summerlin as seen on Monday, December 3, 2018. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Summerlin developer Howard Hughes Corp. announced the new name of the apartment complex it’s building in Las Vegas.

The 267-unit rental project across from the Downtown Summerlin mall is called Tanager, a tribute to the Curtiss Model 54 Tanager airplane built in 1929, the developer said Thursday.

Construction is underway, and leasing is expected to begin this quarter, according to the news release, which did not say when the complex would be finished. Amenities are slated to include a game room, a pool with cabanas and a dog park.

Future residential projects in the area “are also planned to reflect the aviation theme,” Howard Hughes said.

Tanager, at the northeast corner of Sahara Avenue and Pavilion Center Drive, was previously known as Downtown Summerlin Apartments, but the renaming was not a surprise.

Howard Hughes disclosed the Tanager name in a securities filing in November without explaining its meaning.

The announcement Thursday follows Howard Hughes Corp.’s unveiling last month of minor-league baseball team Las Vegas 51s’ new name, the Las Vegas Aviators.

The Dallas-based company owns the team and is building its new stadium, the 10,000-fan capacity Las Vegas Ballpark, just north of Tanager.

Clark County commissioners last month also approved plans by Howard Hughes for a 14-story, 267-room hotel next to the stadium.

Summerlin, which spans 22,500 acres, is Las Vegas’ largest master-planned community.

