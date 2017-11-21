Hundreds of houses planned near former North Las Vegas pig farm

Three builders have bought land near a former Las Vegas Valley pig farm and plan to construct hundreds of houses.

A pig at the the Combs brothers' Las Vegas compost facility, Las Vegas Livestock, on Friday, June 16, 2017 in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Vacant land off Ann Road and Commerce Street in North Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Vacant land off Donna Street and El Campo Grande Avenue in North Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Vacant land off Ann Road and Commerce Street in North Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Vacant land off Bruce Street and Ann Road in North Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Century Communities, Pulte Homes and Beazer Homes acquired about 60 acres combined on Ann Road between Commerce and Fifth streets, according to Century’s Nevada division president, Robb Beville.

They paid almost $12.9 million total for the vacant North Las Vegas land, just west of where R.C. Farms used to operate, property records show. The sales closed Nov. 15.

Bob Combs, who fed casino leftovers to squealing pigs for years, sold his farm site and almost 120 acres of adjacent, vacant land last year to investors who wanted to bring residential and commercial projects.

The homebuilders were the first to buy land there from the new owners.

Beville said the builders picked up around 20 acres each and plan to construct about 360 single-family houses combined. He expects the trio to start grading land in March and to open for sales in the fourth quarter next year.

North Las Vegas is “kind of a gem right now” and allows for “great pricing,” Beville said. Land there can sell for much less than in the faster-growing southwest valley, for example, allowing builders to sell homes at more affordable prices in North Las Vegas.

He also said that he’s not worried about trying to lure buyers to a site that’s right near a former pig farm, a business that predated nearby housing tracts but whose pungent fumes bothered neighbors.

Beville noted the farm is no longer operating there, and that its cleanup, when finished, will make the site “pristine.”

Pulte’s portion of the community will include roughly 120 houses, said Jason Demuth, marketing director for parent PulteGroup’s Las Vegas division.

Beazer’s regional marketing manager in Las Vegas did not respond to requests for comment.

From pigs to houses

Combs sold his property in November 2016 to developer Guy Inzalaco, a partner with Las Vegas-based Olympia Cos. He drew up plans for 710 single-family homes, 384 multifamily units and 22 acres of commercial development, North Las Vegas city records show.

The project is called Sedona Ranch.

Inzalaco’s group sold the 60 acres to the homebuilders this month.

Ladera Ventures founder James Pickett, a Reno developer who partnered with Inzalaco on last year’s purchase, said on Monday that the ownership is talking to homebuilders and commercial developers about the remaining land, but that no buyers are under contract.

The landowners held a neighborhood meeting in March and another in April about Sedona Ranch. As part of their presentations, they told attendees that they planned to remove waste from the site over the next 12 to 18 months, city records show.

Combs launched his food-scrap recycling business in the 1960s, starting with four casinos and Nellis Air Force Base as clients.

His farm, 10 miles north of the Strip, had about 5,000 pigs at its peak, his son Clinton Combs said last year.

