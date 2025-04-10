Hundreds of more homes approved for North Las Vegas

The homes will be in a new neighborhood at the Villages at Tule Springs.

A homebuilder was approved for a massive neighborhood in North Las Vegas, with plans to add over 700 homes to the area.

The North Las Vegas Planning Commission on Wednesday evening approved KB Home’s plans for a 708-home neighborhood in the Tule Springs area. The newly approved homes will become a part of the existing master-planned community, Villages at Tule Springs, with new development being called Village 2.

Village 2 will be on six parcels off North 5th Street and the 215 Beltway.

Located east of the southeast corner of North 5th Street and Sandstone Ranch Parkway, the largest part of the neighborhood will include 403 lots on 35.32 acres. The homebuilder is planning townhomes and traditional detached, singly-family homes for this area.

The townhomes will be similar to KB Home’s designs in Inspirada, which consists of four to six attached, two-story units. They will range from $340,000 to $385,000 and around 1,300 to 1,600 square feet. The single-family products will range from $380,000 to $420,000, 1,559 square feet to 2,000 square feet and ranging from two to three bedrooms and two to two-and-a-half baths.

The westernmost lot, on the southwest corner of North 5th Street and Sandstone Ranch Parkway, is around 23 acres, with plans to add 123 homes. Proposed products include homes ranging from around 1,550 square feet to 3,000 square feet, offering anywhere from three-bed, two-bathroom to five-bed, four-and-a-half-bath. Prices for the homes will range anywhere from $435,000to $550,000.

Located on two parcels east of North 5th Street around 1,500-feet north of the 215-Beltway, a 178-lot, 21-acre subdivison was approved. One of the proposed products for the lot will vary in size from 1,572 square feet to 2,029 square feet, ranging from three beds and two-and-a-half baths to four bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths. The homes will range anywhere from $400,000 to $480,000.

The smallest lot, located east of North 5th Street around 1,800 feet north of the intersection of the 215-Beltway, will have 77 lots on 9.58 acres. Offerings for the parcel will be similar to that of the 178-lot subdivision.

According to a representative for KB Home present at the meeting, more products for all of the parcels are still being developed.

Villages at Tule Springs broke ground in 2017 and when finished will consist of over 8,600 homes. The master-planned community will have homes built by KB Home, Lennar and Tri Pointe, and has plans to include a 16-acres shopping center, but there is no current construction timeline.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.