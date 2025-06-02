In the market for a house? Here’s what $700K will buy you in Las Vegas Valley

Located northeast off East Centennial Parkway and North Lamb Boulevard, at 6325 Gambetta St., this home, built in 2023, is also marketed as a luxury property. The home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a two-car garage, 40-foot RV parking and 2,210 square feet. (Christina Chipman/Tour D Space)

With Las Vegas home prices rising faster than the U.S. average, people are having to shell out more for a place to live.

Here’s what $700,000 will get you across the Valley.

Summerlin

11315 Gravitation Dr.: $700,000

This three-story “luxury townhome,” according to the listing, is in Summerlin and built in 2019. The attached home has four bedrooms, three bathrooms with 2,203 square feet, a two-car garage and an open floor plan, with modern decor, says the listing. Additionally, the home is outfitted with pendant lights and built-in stainless steel appliances. Recent upgrades have been added to the home including built-in closets, ceiling fans and a “spacious” laundry room. Outside spaces include a rooftop balcony and a courtyard with synthetic grass and trees.

The home is five minutes away from Downtown Summerlin in a gated community with amenities such as a fitness center, barbecue grills, outdoor firepits, a community center and two pools. The HOA fee starts at $67 monthly.

Henderson

2733 Auchmull St.: $700,000

Located in Anthem Highlands and built in 2008, this home sits on an elevated lot with views of the community and mountains from the backyard, according to the listing. The home has five bedrooms, three bathrooms and a three-car garage with 3,155 square feet. Walking in, there is a formal living room with high ceilings. The kitchen is outfitted with double built-in ovens, gas stovetop, double-door fridge and an island. Inside the primary bedroom, there is a private balcony an two-way fireplace, with double sinks and a separate tub and shower. Outside, there is a pool and spa, with a covered patio and built-in barbecue.

It is located close to the I-15 and M Resort, according to the listing. The HOA fee is $71 monthly.

Northeast valley

6325 Gambetta St.: $700,000

Located northeast off East Centennial Parkway and North Lamb Boulevard, this home, built in 2023, is also marketed as a luxury property. The home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a two-car garage, 40-foot RV parking and 2,210 square feet. While only one-story, the home has 10-foot ceilings throughout, according to the listing. Inside, the home has a chef’s kitchen with under-cabinet lighting, stainless appliances, and an island. Outside, there is a covered patio, gazebo and bistro lighting. Other amenities include epoxy garage floors, water softener, ring doorbell and solar.

The HOA fee is $48 monthly.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.