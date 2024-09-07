‘Instagram King’ Dan Bilzerian is selling his Las Vegas house — PHOTOS

A Las Vegas mansion with a full-sized basketball court that works as a roller hockey rink, along with an outdoor pool with a rock climbing wall and slide is now on the market. (Courtesy Frank Napoli)

A Las Vegas mansion with a full-sized basketball court that works as a roller hockey rink, along with an outdoor pool with a rock climbing wall and slide is now on the market. (Courtesy Frank Napoli)

A Las Vegas mansion with a full-sized basketball court that works as a roller hockey rink, along with an outdoor pool with a rock climbing wall and slide is now on the market. (Courtesy Frank Napoli)

A Las Vegas mansion with a full-sized basketball court that works as a roller hockey rink, along with an outdoor pool with a rock climbing wall and slide is now on the market. (Courtesy Frank Napoli)

A Las Vegas mansion with a full-sized basketball court that works as a roller hockey rink, along with an outdoor pool with a rock climbing wall and slide is now on the market. (Courtesy Frank Napoli)

A Las Vegas mansion with a full-sized basketball court that works as a roller hockey rink, along with an outdoor pool with a rock climbing wall and slide is now on the market. (Courtesy Frank Napoli)

A Las Vegas mansion with a full-sized basketball court that works as a roller hockey rink, along with an outdoor pool with a rock climbing wall and slide is now on the market. (Courtesy Frank Napoli)

A Las Vegas mansion with a full-sized basketball court that works as a roller hockey rink, along with an outdoor pool with a rock climbing wall and slide is now on the market. (Courtesy Frank Napoli)

A Las Vegas mansion with a full-sized basketball court that works as a roller hockey rink, along with an outdoor pool with a rock climbing wall and slide is now on the market. (Courtesy Frank Napoli)

A Las Vegas mansion with a full-sized basketball court that works as a roller hockey rink, along with an outdoor pool with a rock climbing wall and slide is now on the market. (Courtesy Frank Napoli)

“Instagram King” Dan Bilzerian’s house is on the market for $25 million and is now one of the most expensive listings ever in the Las Vegas Valley.

Bilzerian, who is a professional poker player and businessman, has 31 million Instagram followers; however, he has been posting much less frequently on the social media site. The seven bedroom, 12.5 bathroom Spanish Colonial mansion is sprawled over 38,289 square feet on a 5-acre lot. The home, located in Las Vegas’ Spring Valley area, was originally built in 2006 and Clark County property records show Bilzerian bought the house in 2018 for $8.5 million.

The house is a literal adult playground with a full-sized basketball court that works as a roller hockey rink, along with an outdoor pool with a rock climbing wall and slide. There is also a full poker room, indoor trampoline and rock climbing wall, batting cage, Jujutsu room, foam pit, golf simulator, pizza ovens, cinema and a 16-car garage, just to name a few of the amenities.

Listing real estate agent Frank Napoli said the original owners spent approximately $20 million just to build the house and Bilzerian has invested millions of dollars into it himself.

“In my entire real estate career never seen a property like this in terms of quality of construction finishes,” he said. “The original builder of the house spared no expenses sourcing materials from all over the world, truly unique with amenities you would never find anywhere else, it’s truly one of a kind.”

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com.