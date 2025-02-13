Japanese builder planning 40-home luxury community in Summerlin

Sales of the houses, which start at $1.4 million, will begin this spring.

A photo of one of the homes that go on sale March 1. (Courtesy of Shawood)

A Japanese company is planning a 40-home luxury community in Summerlin West with prices starting at $1.4 million.

Sekisui House, the fifth largest homebuilder in the country, is set to start selling homes under the brand Shawood starting March 1 in the new Arcadia community at the northwest corner of Sky Vista and Fox Hill drives, the company said. This is the company’s first project within the city of Las Vegas, and construction started in July.

The community will feature three home layouts ranging in price from approximately $1.4 million to $1.6 million and in size from three-to- four bedrooms and 3,176 to 3,399 square feet.

The homes will be classified as “zero energy,” according to the company, and can have a “Kokage lounge,” which is derived from Japanese culture meaning “under the shade of the big tree.”

Summerlin was recently ranked in the top 10 best-selling master planned communities (5th) in the country for 2024, according to a report released by RCLCO, a national real estate consultant. Summerlin had 1,055 home sales last year, according to RCLCO.

Summerlin is in its 35th year and features more than 300 parks, more than 200 miles of interconnected trails, multiple community centers, 10 golf courses and 26 public, private and charter schools.

