L.A. billionaire buys Summerlin condo for record-high $21M

A condo in The Summit Club, a wealthy enclave in Las Vegas' Summerlin community, recently sold for $21 million. The condo, seen here, spans 4,929 square feet. (Rooted Elements Media)

A Los Angeles billionaire bought a Las Vegas condo for $21 million, property records show, setting a record-high price in his new hometown.

Hankey Group founder Don Hankey, whose holdings include a real estate investment firm, an insurer and a subprime auto lender, acquired a 4,929-square-foot condo this month in The Summit Club, a wealthy enclave in Summerlin.

The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home has sweeping views of the Las Vegas Valley, an outdoor shower, and a pool and hot tub on the balcony, according to luxury housing broker Ivan Sher, who represented the buyer and the seller in the deal.

Sher, founder of IS Luxury, also noted that the condo is on the top floor of The Summit Club’s clubhouse building, which, he added, has restaurants, a fitness center, spa, movie theater and other amenities.

According to Sher, the $21 million sales price is the highest ever in Las Vegas for a condo unit.

Clark County records and Nevada business-entity filings show that Hankey purchased the condo through a limited liability company.

Sher confirmed that Hankey bought the home and said it will be the new owner’s primary residence.

Hankey did not respond to a request for comment.

The 82-year-old business mogul told Forbes magazine that he bought the home because of a proposed one-time 5 percent tax in California on billionaires’ wealth, calling the idea “ridiculous.”

“I just felt a little bit like I wasn’t wanted,” he told Forbes. “I think we’ve created a lot of jobs in California. We have a few thousand people working for us and we have a profit sharing plan. And I have to leave the state.”

Hankey’s net worth is an estimated $8.2 billion, according to Forbes. The Hankey Group has total assets of $30.3 billion, and its revenue last year came to $5.2 billion, the company says.

The Summit Club, a guard-gated enclave off Town Center Drive south of Flamingo Road, in the Summerlin master-planned community, is packed with mansions and other upscale homes and has drawn such buyers as movie star Mark Wahlberg.

Among other things, it boasts a luxury clubhouse, an “Outdoor Pursuits” team that helps residents explore the region, and an 18-hole golf course with snack-loaded “comfort stations.”

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.