LA landlord buys apartment complex near Raiders stadium

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 5, 2021 - 3:26 pm
 
TruAmerica Multifamily has purchased Vida, a 252-unit complex in Las Vegas, seen here. (Courtes ...
TruAmerica Multifamily has purchased Vida, a 252-unit complex in Las Vegas, seen here. (Courtesy of DB&R Marketing Communications)

A Los Angeles landlord has bought another apartment complex in Southern Nevada, picking up a rental property less than 2 miles from Allegiant Stadium.

TruAmerica Multifamily announced this week that it acquired three apartment complexes in Florida, Utah and Las Vegas for $209 million combined. Locally, it purchased Vida, a 252-unit complex at 5060 W. Hacienda Ave., near Decatur Boulevard.

It did not disclose the individual purchase prices, but property records indicate that Vida, just west of the Raiders’ stadium, traded for $56.15 million.

TruAmerica boasts a portfolio of more than 45,000 multifamily units across the country.

Not including Vida, TruAmerica owns 4,700 apartments in the Las Vegas area, a representative said.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

