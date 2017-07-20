Las Vegas among top cities for rising home values

The median estimated home value in the Las Vegas area last month was $225,500, up 10.2 percent from a year earlier, according to listing service Zillow .

Houses in southeast Las Vegas are seen on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

Home values are rising faster in Las Vegas than in most big cities, a new report shows.

That was the third-fastest rate among the 35 metro areas listed in the report, behind Seattle (13.1 percent) and Dallas (10.5 percent).

Nationally, the median home value rose 7.4 percent year-over-year to $200,400, the first time it climbed past $200,000, Zillow reported.

