Housing

Las Vegas among top cities for rising home values

By Eli Segall Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 20, 2017 - 1:11 pm
 

Home values are rising faster in Las Vegas than in most big cities, a new report shows.

The median estimated home value in the Las Vegas area last month was $225,500, up 10.2 percent from a year earlier, according to listing service Zillow.

That was the third-fastest rate among the 35 metro areas listed in the report, behind Seattle (13.1 percent) and Dallas (10.5 percent).

Nationally, the median home value rose 7.4 percent year-over-year to $200,400, the first time it climbed past $200,000, Zillow reported.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
