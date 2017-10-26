ad-fullscreen
Housing

Las Vegas among top metro areas for rising home values, Zillow reports

By Eli Segall Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 26, 2017 - 2:55 pm
 

Las Vegas home values are rising at one of the fastest rates in the country, a new report shows.

The median estimated home value in the Las Vegas area was $233,600 last month, up 10.2 percent from a year earlier, according to listing service Zillow.

Nationally, the median home value was $202,700 in September, up 6.9 percent.

Las Vegas’ growth was third-fastest among the 35 metro areas listed in the report, behind Seattle (12.4 percent) and San Jose, California (10.3 percent), Zillow reported.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

