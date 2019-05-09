Las Vegas apartment complex bought by Los Angeles real estate firm

The 368-unit Vintage Pointe sold for $58 million and now has traded hands three times in the past three years at escalating prices.

Los Angeles-based TruAmerica Multifamily announced that it acquired the 368-unit Vintage Pointe apartment complex in Las Vegas, seen here. (Courtesy of DB&R Marketing Communications)

A Los Angeles real estate firm has bought another Las Vegas apartment complex.

TruAmerica Multifamily announced Wednesday that it acquired the 368-unit Vintage Pointe, at 6500 Vegas Drive, and a 240-unit complex in the Atlanta area with a partner for $96.8 million total.

Vintage Pointe sold for $58 million.

TruAmerica said it has now acquired around 4,000 units in Nevada since it entered the market in 2016.

In a sign of Las Vegas’ heated apartment industry, Vintage Pointe has traded hands three times in the past three years at escalating prices.

Before it was purchased by TruAmerica, Vintage Pointe sold for $49.25 million in late 2017 and for just under $40 million in spring 2016, property records indicate.

