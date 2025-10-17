Las Vegas apartment complex sells for more than $120M

The rental property boasts poolside cabanas, outdoor basketball and volleyball courts, billiards and shuffleboard, and massage and tanning rooms.

Nearly 20% of home sale deals in Las Vegas fell through in August, report says

The number of millionaire households in Las Vegas has tripled since 2019, top broker says

An Elysian apartment complex that was recently sold is seen at 9280 W. Post Road, on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

An Elysian apartment complex that was recently sold is seen at 9280 W. Post Road, on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

An Elysian apartment complex that was recently sold is seen at 9280 W. Post Road, on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

An Elysian apartment complex that was recently sold is seen at 9280 W. Post Road, on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

An Elysian apartment complex that was recently sold is seen at 9280 W. Post Road, on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

An Elysian apartment complex that was recently sold is seen at 9280 W. Post Road, on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A Las Vegas apartment complex packed with amenities has been sold for more than $120 million.

Authentic Capital Group, a real estate investment firm in Malibu, California, acquired a 384-unit rental complex in the southwest valley last month for nearly $121.5 million, Clark County records indicate.

The rental property, Elysian at Post, is at the northeast corner of Fort Apache and Post roads, across from Southern Hills Hospital.

It boasts poolside cabanas, outdoor basketball and volleyball courts, billiards and shuffleboard, massage and tanning rooms, a game lounge with arcade machines, and electric-car charging stations, according to its website.

All told, the sales price amounted to $316,341 per unit. By comparison, in Southern Nevada’s apartment market overall, the average sales price per unit in the third quarter was $246,305, according to brokerage firm Colliers International.

Authentic did not respond to requests for comment.

Clark County commissioners approved plans for the apartment complex, by developer The Calida Group, in summer 2020.

Records show that it was built in 2023.

Calida co-founder Doug Eisner confirmed this week that the property changed hands, and he estimated that the occupancy rate was in the 90 percent range at the time it sold.

Las Vegas-based Calida is among the biggest apartment developers in Southern Nevada. Its current projects underway include a luxury complex next to the Durango hotel-casino in the southwest valley.

Calida broke ground on the four-story, 397-unit project this year.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.

A Las Vegas apartment complex packed with amenities sold for a hefty price.