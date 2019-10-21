Las Vegas apartment complex sold for nearly $34M to Chicago firm

A Chicago-area real estate firm has acquired a Las Vegas apartment complex for nearly $34 million.

Oak Residential Partners acquired Las Vegas apartment complex Hacienda Heights, seen here, for $33.75 million. (Courtesy Oak Residential Partners)

Oak Residential Partners announced this month that it purchased the 216-unit Hacienda Heights, located at 5145 Rawhide St. in the southeast valley.

Eytan Peer, Oak’s vice president of acquisitions, confirmed the company bought the complex for $33.75 million, as property records indicate.

Las Vegas brokerage firm Logic Commercial Real Estate announced it represented the seller in the deal.

Oak, based in Deerfield, Illinois, said this was its third acquisition in the Las Vegas area since it entered the market in late 2017.

