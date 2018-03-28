Housing

Las Vegas apartment rents rising faster than the national average

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 28, 2018 - 11:48 am
 

Las Vegas apartment rents are climbing faster than the national average, but the valley’s low vacancy rate also is inching up, a new report shows.

Southern Nevada apartment tenants are paying an average of $989 per month this quarter, up 5.4 percent from a year earlier, according to figures released Wednesday by New York research firm Reis Inc.

Nationally, monthly rents climbed 3.9 percent in that time, to $1,318.

Rental amounts do not include landlord concessions.

Las Vegas’ vacancy rate, 3.2 percent, is tied for sixth-lowest among the 79 metro areas listed in the report and well below the national average of 4.7 percent.

The local rate was up from 3.1 percent a year ago, while the U.S. rate was up from 4.3 percent.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Housing Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like