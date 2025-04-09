Las Vegas approves 6 neighborhoods with hundreds of homes

The homes are part of six new developments approved by the Las Vegas Planning Commission.

Hundreds of new homes have been proposed in six different communities in Las Vegas.

The city of Las Vegas Planning Commission approved Tuesday six new neighborhoods for development across the city. The lots range in size, from smaller communities of around 10 lots to major developments of 570 lots.

Here is a round up of what was approved.

Skye Summit 570-lot community

A 570-lot subdivision, located southwest of the intersection of Centennial Parkway and the Sheep Mountain Parkway on 122 acres was approved for the Skye Summit area. The residential community will be master planned by applicants Olympia Companies. The land is zoned for a low and medium-low density community, with multiple amenities.

The proposed lot sizes will range from 4,344 square feet to 15,730 square feet, with 946,511 square feet of open space. Proposed amenities include two large parks, a community pool, athletic courts, scenic trails, a 6,000-square-foot clubhouse, which will include fitness and wellness areas, social rooms and a terrace, spas, and lawns for community gatherings. The community will be built in two separate phases.

Skye Summit 299-lot community

Another 299-lot subdivision was approved for Skye Summit from the same applicants, Olympia Companies. Located on 37.86 acres of undeveloped land generally located at the end of Centennial Parkway, west of the 215-Beltway. Single-family homes are planned.

The proposed lots range in size from 3,600 square feet to 7,070 square feet. The community will be gated with two entrances off Skye Edge Drive, with no planned amenities.

Tri Pointe Homes 77-lot community

The homebuilders were also approved for another 77-lot, single-family residential subdivision in Kyle Canyon. Located on 17.7 acres off North Shaumber Road, the proposed development will have around 4 units per acre and is zoned for medium-low density.

The proposed lots range in size from 6,050 square feet to 10,256 square feet, with plans to “create a neighborhood with diverse home offerings that will appeal to a wide range of homebuyers,” according to submitted documents. An onsite park will be located in the neighborhood, as well as an amenity zone.

Taylor Morrison 27-lot community

Homebuilders Taylor Morrison were approved for a 27-lot single-family residential community on 3.43 acres on the west side of Tonopah Drive, around 400 feet north of Vegas Drive. The proposed lots will vary in size from 3,056 square feet to 5,320 square feet.

Lake Mead and Decatur boulevards 39-lot townhomes

A 39-lot cluster of single-family attached townhomes was approved for just south of Lake Mead and Decatur boulevards from applicants Contour Builders The subdivison will be on a single private road, with lots ranging from 1,957 square feet to 2,110 square feet, with the townhomes ranging from 1,450 to 1,550 square feet and two parking spaces per dwelling.

Signature Homes 12-lot community

Homebuilders Signature Homes was approved for a 12-lot single family subdivison, located at the northeast corner of Alexander Road and El Capitan Way in the Lone Mountain area. Located on around 4 acres, the minimum net lot size is 10,000 square feet and it will be non-gated.

