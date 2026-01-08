Las Vegas-area communities among top sellers for builders last year

Homebuilders’ sales tumbled in Southern Nevada last year, but two master-planned communities still ranked high.

Homes under construction at the corner of Sky Vista Drive and Far Hills Avenue in Las Vegas' Summerlin community on Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Homes under construction in Las Vegas' Summerlin community on Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Two communities in the Las Vegas Valley were among the top 10 nationwide for homebuilders’ sales last year, according to a new report.

Builders sold 1,247 homes in Cadence, third highest in the nation for master-planned communities, real estate consulting firm RCLCO reported this week.

Also, builders sold 962 homes in Summerlin last year, 10th highest on the list.

Sales of newly built homes in both communities fell from the prior year, sliding 10 percent in Cadence and 9 percent in Summerlin, according to RCLCO.

They were not alone, as Las Vegas’ homebuilding market overall pumped the brakes last year.

Mortgage rates largely pushed lower but were still elevated, and prices remained high in Southern Nevada, making it difficult for many would-be buyers to afford a purchase.

All told, builders closed around 9,100 home sales in Southern Nevada last year through November, down 20 percent from the same 11-month stretch in 2024, according to Las Vegas-based Home Builders Research.

Nationwide, builder confidence “inched higher” to end the year but remained “well into negative territory,” the National Association of Home Builders reported.

Builders continued to face rising construction costs and economic uncertainty, and many would-be buyers remained “on the sidelines due to affordability concerns,” the trade group said.

Cadence, off Lake Mead Parkway east of Boulder Highway in Henderson, spans 2,200 acres.

Summerlin spans 22,500 acres along the valley’s western rim and boasts 130,000 residents.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.