85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Housing

Las Vegas developer breaks ground on apartments in NV capital

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 25, 2022 - 12:19 pm
 
Kingsbarn Capital & Development broke ground on a 140-unit apartment complex in Carson City cal ...
Kingsbarn Capital & Development broke ground on a 140-unit apartment complex in Carson City called The Marlette, a rendering of which is seen here. (Kingsbarn Capital & Development)
Kingsbarn Capital & Development broke ground on a 140-unit apartment complex in Carson City cal ...
Kingsbarn Capital & Development broke ground on a 140-unit apartment complex in Carson City called The Marlette, a rendering of which is seen here. (Kingsbarn Capital & Development)
Kingsbarn Capital & Development broke ground on a 140-unit apartment complex in Carson City cal ...
Kingsbarn Capital & Development broke ground on a 140-unit apartment complex in Carson City called The Marlette, a rendering of which is seen here. (Kingsbarn Capital & Development)

A Las Vegas real estate firm has started construction of an apartment complex in Nevada’s capital.

Kingsbarn Capital & Development announced Friday that it broke ground on a 140-unit rental project in Carson City called The Marlette.

The garden-style complex, at Little Lane and Janas Way, will feature a 3,000-square-foot clubhouse, a fitness center, a dog park, a playground and a pool area with cabanas, the firm said in a news release.

It also is near the Nevada State Capitol and “has great access to nearby shopping, walking paths and restaurants,” Kingsbarn President Phil Mader said in the release.

Kingsbarn announced plans for the project last June.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Report: Teacher told student she should wear nothing to school
Report: Teacher told student she should wear nothing to school
2
Golden Knights lose goaltender for indefinite period
Golden Knights lose goaltender for indefinite period
3
She reported alleged student strip searches. Now teacher says she faces retaliation
She reported alleged student strip searches. Now teacher says she faces retaliation
4
3 takeaways from Knights’ win: Brett Howden leaves on stretcher
3 takeaways from Knights’ win: Brett Howden leaves on stretcher
5
Man awarded $8M after being served chemicals instead of beer at Henderson bar
Man awarded $8M after being served chemicals instead of beer at Henderson bar
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST