Las Vegas developer breaks ground on apartments in NV capital

Kingsbarn Capital & Development broke ground on a 140-unit apartment complex in Carson City called The Marlette, a rendering of which is seen here. (Kingsbarn Capital & Development)

A Las Vegas real estate firm has started construction of an apartment complex in Nevada’s capital.

Kingsbarn Capital & Development announced Friday that it broke ground on a 140-unit rental project in Carson City called The Marlette.

The garden-style complex, at Little Lane and Janas Way, will feature a 3,000-square-foot clubhouse, a fitness center, a dog park, a playground and a pool area with cabanas, the firm said in a news release.

It also is near the Nevada State Capitol and “has great access to nearby shopping, walking paths and restaurants,” Kingsbarn President Phil Mader said in the release.

Kingsbarn announced plans for the project last June.

