Las Vegas developer opens new senior housing complex

Ovation Development Corp. has built a senior affordable-housing complex in the southern Las Vegas Valley called Heirloom at Pebble, seen here. (Ovation Development Corp.)

A Las Vegas apartment developer is celebrating the debut of its newest affordable senior-housing complex next week.

Ovation Development Corp. is scheduled to hold a grand opening ceremony Tuesday for the 195-unit Heirloom at Pebble, a 55-and-over property in the southern Las Vegas Valley.

The four-story project opened in May and features one- and two-bedroom apartments, with rents that span from $573 to $1,377, its website shows.

The roughly $48 million project was funded in part by Clark County, the Nevada Housing Division and the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco, according to a news release, which noted the land was contributed by the federal Bureau of Land Management.

Located at 2325 E. Torino Ave., near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Pebble Road, Heirloom at Pebble offers a fitness center and movement room, community events, on-site hair salon and multi-purpose rooms.

Ovation is among the biggest apartment developers in Southern Nevada, with a portfolio that includes luxury and affordable buildings. It recently branded its senior affordable-housing portfolio as Heirloom by Ovation.

Ovation was founded by Alan Molasky, whose father, the late Irwin Molasky, was one of Las Vegas’ most influential developers outside the Strip.

