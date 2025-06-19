106°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Housing

Las Vegas developer opens new senior housing complex

Ovation Development Corp. has built a senior affordable-housing complex in the southern Las Veg ...
Ovation Development Corp. has built a senior affordable-housing complex in the southern Las Vegas Valley called Heirloom at Pebble, seen here. (Ovation Development Corp.)
Ovation Development Corp. has built a senior affordable-housing complex in the southern Las Veg ...
Ovation Development Corp. has built a senior affordable-housing complex in the southern Las Vegas Valley called Heirloom at Pebble, seen here. (Ovation Development Corp.)
Ovation Development Corp. has built a senior affordable-housing complex in the southern Las Veg ...
Ovation Development Corp. has built a senior affordable-housing complex in the southern Las Vegas Valley called Heirloom at Pebble, seen here. (Ovation Development Corp.)
More Stories
A saguaro cactus is seen outside of Arizona Charlie’s Decatur on Tuesday, April 16, 2024 ...
Apartment complex next to Las Vegas casino could break ground next year
Houses and vacant land in Las Vegas' Summerlin community are seen on Wednesday, April 9, 2025. ...
Summerlin developer sells land to homebuilders for more than $100M
The Windsor Park neighborhood in North Las Vegas, Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Developer faces deadline to spend millions on new North Las Vegas housing project
‘Software acts like a brain’: AI-powered luxury community planned for Henderson
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 19, 2025 - 1:19 pm
 

A Las Vegas apartment developer is celebrating the debut of its newest affordable senior-housing complex next week.

Ovation Development Corp. is scheduled to hold a grand opening ceremony Tuesday for the 195-unit Heirloom at Pebble, a 55-and-over property in the southern Las Vegas Valley.

The four-story project opened in May and features one- and two-bedroom apartments, with rents that span from $573 to $1,377, its website shows.

The roughly $48 million project was funded in part by Clark County, the Nevada Housing Division and the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco, according to a news release, which noted the land was contributed by the federal Bureau of Land Management.

Located at 2325 E. Torino Ave., near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Pebble Road, Heirloom at Pebble offers a fitness center and movement room, community events, on-site hair salon and multi-purpose rooms.

Ovation is among the biggest apartment developers in Southern Nevada, with a portfolio that includes luxury and affordable buildings. It recently branded its senior affordable-housing portfolio as Heirloom by Ovation.

Ovation was founded by Alan Molasky, whose father, the late Irwin Molasky, was one of Las Vegas’ most influential developers outside the Strip.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES