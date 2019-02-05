Las Vegas developer selling mansion for $30M — VIDEO

Jim Rhodes, founder of Harmony Homes, recently listed his 2-acre Las Vegas spread for almost $30 million. At that price, according to the listing on Zillow, the estimated mortgage payment is $116,995 per month.

Las Vegas homebuilder Jim Rhodes likes to go big.

His namesake golf course community — which lenders took control of during the recession — greets drivers with a big, Hollywood-like “Rhodes Ranch” sign out front, and his plan to build thousands of homes atop Blue Diamond Hill has faced opposition for years.

Now he’s trying to sell his suburban megamansion — and, his broker said, it’s the most expensive home on the market.

Of course, just because it’s listed for the price of an office building or apartment complex doesn’t mean someone will pay it. But if Rhodes finds a willing buyer, it would shatter Las Vegas’ record.

Locally, the most expensive home purchase belongs to magician David Copperfield, who in 2016 bought a 31,000-square-foot mansion in Summerlin for around $17.5 million.

Rhodes’ property, 5212 Spanish Heights Drive, is off Tropicana Avenue and the 215 Beltway in Spanish Hills, a guard-gated community that Rhodes developed. He has a 19,798-square-foot main house as well as a casita and a pool house, according to listing broker Heidi Kasama of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices.

The southwest valley compound features an infinity-edge pool, copper-accented rooflines, stone flooring, marble and onyx countertops, a movie theater, a game room with a pool table and a card table, a wine cellar, a dog shower in the laundry room, a rooftop deck with panoramic views of the valley, and a two-level closet that, according to Rhodes, spans about 1,100 square feet.

As Rhodes described it, the home “oozes” of elegance and glitz.

He said it took about four years and millions of dollars to build but declined to give the exact cost. Some work is still underway, including construction of an outdoor kitchen with a pizza oven.

The property was listed Jan. 16, according to Zillow. Asked if his plan all along was to sell the home, Rhodes said: “I’m a builder. Everything’s always for sale.”

