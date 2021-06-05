Las Vegas developer’s Queensridge estate on market for $16M

The Old World Europe-styled estate of Yohan Lowie, a developer of upscale Las Vegas properties including One Queensridge Place and Tivoli Village, is for sale.

A view of the property at 9409 Kings Gate Court in Las Vegas. (The Ivan Sher Group, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties)

Architectural features can be seen at 9409 Kings Gate Court in Las Vegas. (The Ivan Sher Group, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties)

Statues and water features at 9409 Kings Gate Court in Las Vegas. (The Ivan Sher Group, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties)

Fountains and statuary at 9409 Kings Gate Court in Las Vegas. (The Ivan Sher Group, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties)

The estate at 9409 Kings Gate Court in Las Vegas features Old World European design touches. (The Ivan Sher Group, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties)

An interior view of 9409 Kings Gate Court in Las Vegas. (The Ivan Sher Group, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties)

An interior shot of 9409 Kings Gate Court in Las Vegas. (The Ivan Sher Group, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties)

Arches and Old World design touces at 9409 Kings Gate Court in Las Vegas. (The Ivan Sher Group, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties)

The Old World flavor of 9409 Kings Gate Court in Las Vegas extends upward. (The Ivan Sher Group, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties)

This photo shows the property at 9409 Kings Gate Court in Las Vegas. (The Ivan Sher Group, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties)

This photo shows the property at 9409 Kings Gate Court in Las Vegas. (The Ivan Sher Group, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties)

This photo shows the property at 9409 Kings Gate Court in Las Vegas. (The Ivan Sher Group, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties)

The Old World Europe-styled estate of Yohan Lowie, a developer of such upscale Las Vegas properties as One Queensridge Place and Tivoli Village, is for sale.

The 17,643-square-foot residence at 9409 Kings Gate Court in Queensridge has seven bedrooms and nine baths and is listed for $16 million. According to a listing on the Zillow.com real estate website, the property is called “Villa Piedra” or “house of stone.”

The single-story home, built in 2005, sits on a 2.85-acre parcel, according to a sales brochure for the property. An adjacent vacant lot is part of the parcel.

Entry is via a circular driveway and motor court. The home includes an attached garage that can accommodate seven vehicles, with space for a boat or recreational vehicle.

Elaborate custom stonework, mosaics and architectural and design features are featured throughout the estate. The grand living room has 30-foot ceilings and encompasses 2,700 square feet, and there’s also a library and a movie theater and a 1,000-square-foot detached casita, according to the listing.

Off the master bedroom suite, which has his-and-her baths and dressing areas, is a private exercise or study room and an outdoor spa. Also accessible from the master suite are a covered patio and a domed lanai, according to a sales brochure.

Kitchen amenities include a breakfast bar, a breakfast nook, custom cabinets, an island, marble and stone flooring and a walk-in pantry, according to the Zillow listing.

Anthony Spiegel, broker-salesperson at The Ivan Sher Group, said the home is built in a “neoclassical palazzo style. ” It includes 63,000 square feet of stone, and “every single stone in the home was hand-cut for the particular application.”

The master bath in the master bedroom alone took six months to build “because everything is hand-cut and hand-applied,” he said.

The property also has a 7,000-square-foot pool, and the mosaic pieces on its side and bottom were positioned by hand, he said.

The true “story of the home,” Spiegel said, rests not just in its luxury touches but in the attention paid to detail in its design and construction.

Other features include eight fireplaces, a heated pool, an elevator, a courtyard, a porch and a patio. The pool complex also features fountains and statues, a gazebo and fire pit, and a semi-circular pavilion, according to the sales brochure.

Lowie is a principal of EHB Companies, a Las Vegas-based real estate development and building company, whose projects have included One Queensridge Place and Tivoli Village.

Contact John Przybys at jprzybys@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JJPrzybys on Twitter.