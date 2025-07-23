Las Vegas ‘equestrian oasis’ hits market at $17M

Sitting on almost 10 acres, the northern Las Vegas property includes a massive equestrian facility and three residences.

The pool area of an equestrian facility at 7330 N. Rainbow Blvd. in Las Vegas. (Rooted Elements Media)

The exterior of an equestrian facility at 7330 N. Rainbow Blvd. in Las Vegas. (Rooted Elements Media)

The interior of an equestrian facility at 7330 N. Rainbow Blvd. in Las Vegas. (Rooted Elements Media)

The interior of an equestrian facility at 7330 N. Rainbow Blvd. in Las Vegas. (Rooted Elements Media)

The interior of an equestrian facility at 7330 N. Rainbow Blvd. in Las Vegas. (Rooted Elements Media)

The exterior of an equestrian facility at 7330 N. Rainbow Blvd. in Las Vegas, which went on the market for $17 million in July 2025. (Rooted Elements Media)

For $17 million, you now have the chance to own a major equestrian facility in northern Las Vegas.

Sitting on almost 10 acres of land, this “equestrian oasis” at 7330 N. Rainbow Blvd. in Gilcrease hit the market in July. The land is filled with amenities not singular to just equines; adobe architecture, pools, walking trails, clay tennis courts and “millions” in landscaping finish the property, according to the listing.

“What makes it so unique is this one has some kind of romance to it,” said Ivan Sher, of IS Luxury, listing agent for the property. “It’s kind of got a charm. You come in and all of a sudden, you’re out of Vegas.”

While Sher did not disclose the former owner, he did say they were significant in the equestrian world.

Some of the most significant parts of the property is the equestrian facilities. For ranchers and equestrian enthusiasts, there is Olympic-size covered and lit arena, 16-stall barn with runs, seven pastures, two hot walkers and round pen, as well as 44 acres of water rights.

Sher said the rights are “golden” water rights, which cannot be revoked and belong to the owner.

“Equestrian properties in Las Vegas are sought after. It’s not easy to find,” said Sher. “When you find an equestrian property, one that’s been taken care of, is a whole different element.”

The property also includes three homes with a combined 11,000 square feet, designed by renowned adobe and Santa Fe style architect Bill Tull.

The main house itself is 8,611 square feet, with four bedrooms, complete with kiva fireplaces and freeform stone flooring. Outside of the main home is two detached casitas, with private bedroom en suites and kitchenettes.

If owners are looking to escape the heat, previous tenants converted their “underground bunker” into a climate-controlled whiskey and wine cellar, with the capacity for 400 bottles, according to the listing.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.