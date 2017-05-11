Las Vegas’ foreclosure rate dropping, still among highest

One in every 992 homes in the Las Vegas area received a foreclosure-related filing in April. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas’ foreclosure rate kept sliding last month but remained among the 20 highest in the nation.

One in every 992 homes in the Las Vegas area received a foreclosure-related filing in April, down 28 percent from March and 32 percent from April 2016, according to a new report from housing tracker Attom Data Solutions.

The Irvine, California-based company counts default notices, scheduled auctions and bank repossessions.

Las Vegas’ rate was 18th highest among 200-plus metro areas listed in the report. Atlantic City topped the list, with one in every 237 homes receiving foreclosure papers.

Nationally, one in every 1,723 homes was hit with a foreclosure filing last month, down 7 percent from March and 23 percent from a year ago.

Last month, the U.S. rate reached its lowest level since November 2005, Attom reported.

