72°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Housing

Las Vegas golf course redevelopment plan will get City Council vote

Desert Pines golf course at Bonanza and Pecos roads in Las Vegas Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (K.M. ...
Desert Pines golf course at Bonanza and Pecos roads in Las Vegas Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
More Stories
An aerial photo shows homes at the corner of Ann Road and Donna Street in North Las Vegas, on F ...
A New York hedge fund is the largest homeowner in Clark County
The Las Vegas Realtors building is seen on Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Cart ...
Luxury real estate agent removed from Las Vegas Realtors board
Sen. Melanie Scheible, D-Las Vegas, in a meeting of the Senate Committee on Health and Human Se ...
Bill would change Nevada probate laws after RJ investigation
Assembly members meet during a floor session in the Legislative Building in Carson City Tuesday ...
6 bills from Nevada Democrats aim to fix housing; Lombardo might veto them
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 31, 2025 - 11:36 am
 

The Las Vegas City Council is slated this week to consider plans to turn the Desert Pines golf course into a sprawling new community.

Real estate firm McCormack Baron Salazar is looking to redevelop the city-owned course in east Las Vegas into a mixed-use project. Plans call for up to 1,566 rental and for-sale residential units, as well as a network of trails, a community recreation center, a senior activity area and other amenities, according to a city staff report.

Affordable housing is a “key component” of the project, with at least 563 affordable multifamily units to be provided, although the developer has projected that up to 999 may be included at final buildout, the staff report says.

The City Council is scheduled to consider project plans Wednesday.

Desert Pines, along Bonanza Road between Mojave and Pecos roads, spans about 98 acres. In summer 2022, the City Council approved starting exclusive talks with St. Louis, Missouri-based McCormack on redeveloping the golf course.

At the time, the vision for the property included at least 1,500 residential units, as well as commercial space, recreational facilities and a site for a workforce training center.

McCormack says it is a for-profit developer of “economically integrated urban neighborhoods.”

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.

MOST READ BUSINESS
MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES