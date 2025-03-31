Las Vegas golf course redevelopment plan will get City Council vote

A real estate firm is looking to turn the city-owned course in east Las Vegas into a mixed-use project with housing units, trails and a community recreation center.

The Las Vegas City Council is slated this week to consider plans to turn the Desert Pines golf course into a sprawling new community.

Real estate firm McCormack Baron Salazar is looking to redevelop the city-owned course in east Las Vegas into a mixed-use project. Plans call for up to 1,566 rental and for-sale residential units, as well as a network of trails, a community recreation center, a senior activity area and other amenities, according to a city staff report.

Affordable housing is a “key component” of the project, with at least 563 affordable multifamily units to be provided, although the developer has projected that up to 999 may be included at final buildout, the staff report says.

The City Council is scheduled to consider project plans Wednesday.

Desert Pines, along Bonanza Road between Mojave and Pecos roads, spans about 98 acres. In summer 2022, the City Council approved starting exclusive talks with St. Louis, Missouri-based McCormack on redeveloping the golf course.

At the time, the vision for the property included at least 1,500 residential units, as well as commercial space, recreational facilities and a site for a workforce training center.

McCormack says it is a for-profit developer of “economically integrated urban neighborhoods.”

