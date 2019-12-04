Las Vegas home prices forecast to fall in 2020 but rise nationally

Home prices are expected to inch higher across the country next year, but not in Las Vegas.

Neighborhoods in the southeast area of the city during an aerial photo taken on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

That’s according to listing site Realtor.com, which predicts in a new forecast that prices will fall 1.1 percent in Southern Nevada in 2020, compared with a 0.8 percent gain nationwide.

Moreover, sales totals are expected to slide 1.8 percent nationally but drop 9.5 percent in Las Vegas, the third-steepest fall among the 100 metro areas listed in the report.

All told, the report predicts that Las Vegas’ housing market will keep cooling down in 2020, as it did this year.

Buyer activity has picked up lately, but overall, home prices have grown at a much slower pace than in 2018. Builders have closed fewer sales, and the once-shrunken tally of listings without offers has shot back up — all of which followed a heated run that sparked affordability concerns.

Nationally, prices are expected to post a paltry jump in 2020. Consumers will pull back on spending amid economic uncertainty, and first-time homebuyers will “continue to struggle with affordability,” Realtor.com predicted.

House hunters will get some relief as mortgage rates “remain reasonable,” prices flatten out and the supply of new homes offsets “inventory pressure” that built up in recent years.

Meanwhile, sellers will face “dormant price growth and slowing activity, which will require a greater level of patience and a thoughtful approach to pricing,” the report said.

In Southern Nevada, home prices grew at some of the fastest rates in the country for two years amid an improved job market and a growing population.

But the price jumps have been steadily shrinking, and in September, Las Vegas’ growth was below the national rate, according to the most recent S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index.

