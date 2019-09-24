Las Vegas home prices rise, report shows, but Phoenix ranks first
Las Vegas came in No. 2 to Phoenix for second straight month in the SP CoreLogic Case-Shiller index, which showed Southern Nevada prices were up 4.7 percent year-over-year in July, compared with 5.8 percent for Phoenix.
Home prices kept growing at a slower pace locally and nationally in July, but Las Vegas still outpaced most big cities, a new report shows.
Southern Nevada prices were up 4.7 percent year-over-year in July, compared with 3.2 percent nationally, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index released Tuesday by S&P Dow Jones Indices.
Phoenix had the fastest price growth among the 20 markets in the report for the second consecutive month, fetching a 5.8 percent gain.
Las Vegas’ growth was No. 2 for the second straight month, following a yearlong reign at the top of the Case-Shiller list.
In Southern Nevada, home prices aren’t climbing nearly as fast as they were last year, builders are selling fewer houses, and the region’s once-shrunken tally of available listings on the resale market has climbed back.
The median sales price of previously owned single-family homes — the bulk of the market — was $305,000 last month, up 3.4 percent from a year earlier, according to the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors.
By comparison, in August 2018 the median sales price was up 13.5 percent from a year earlier, the GLVAR previously reported.
Las Vegas prices have been on a “roller coaster” over the past 15 years or so, soaring through the mid-2000s bubble, plunging during the Great Recession and then “ramping back up” since 2012, GLVAR President Janet Carpenter, of Signature Real Estate Group, said in a statement earlier this month.
“If you look at it that way,” she added, “I guess you can say we’re coasting along right now.”
Nationally, prices continued to show year-over-year gains in July “but at ever more modest rates,” Philip Murphy, global head of index governance at S&P Dow Jones, said in a statement Tuesday.
In July 2018, for instance, U.S. prices were up 6 percent from a year earlier.
