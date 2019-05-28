Las Vegas home prices rose more than twice as fast as the US average in March

Las Vegas’ prices rose fastest among the 20 markets in the report for the 10th consecutive month, though the growth rate has slowed locally and nationally.

Construction workers set bundles of tile on the roof of an under-construction house in the master-planned community of Summerlin in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 30, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas home prices continued to tap the brakes in March but still grew more than twice as fast as the national average, a new report shows.

Southern Nevada prices were up 8.2 percent year-over-year in March, compared to a 3.7 percent gain nationally, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index released Tuesday by S&P Dow Jones Indices.

Las Vegas’ prices rose fastest among the 20 markets in the report for the 10th consecutive month, though the growth rate has slowed locally and nationally.

Last August, for instance, Southern Nevada home prices were up 13.9 percent from a year earlier, S&P Dow Jones previously reported.

The downshift is one sign of Las Vegas’ housing pullback. Sales totals are tumbling as well, and the once-shrunken inventory of available listings has shot back up, all of which followed a stretch of fast-rising prices and increased affordability concerns.

Nationally, house hunters “have hit a breaking point in what they’re willing to pay,” and sellers are slashing prices “more often than before,” Matthew Speakman, economic analyst with listing site Zillow, said in a statement Tuesday.

David Blitzer, managing director and chairman of the index committee at S&P Dow Jones, said in a statement that given the overall economic picture, “housing should be doing better,” noting, among other things, that unemployment is near a 50-year low.

“The difficulty facing housing,” he added, “may be too-high price increases.”

