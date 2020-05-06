Las Vegas home prices up in April, but sales sag amid pandemic

The median sales price of previously owned single-family homes – the bulk of the market – was $310,000 in April, up 3.3 percent from the same month last year.

Las Vegas house prices last month were up from a year ago, but sales and listings fell hard amid the economic shutdown sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

The median sales price of previously owned single-family homes – the bulk of the market – was $310,000 in April, up 3.3 percent from the same month last year, according to a new report from trade association Las Vegas Realtors.

A total of 1,971 houses traded hands last month, down 31.4 percent from April 2019, and owners put 2,516 houses up for sale, down 41.6 percent, the group reported.

The association pulls data from its resale-heavy listing service.

Las Vegas’ housing market started 2020 with a burst of sales but was widely expected to get hit by the fallout from the pandemic, which, in March, sparked statewide shutdowns of casinos and other businesses to help contain the virus’ spread, leading to record job losses.

Some good signs

There were a few bright spots in the housing market last month amid all the turmoil in Southern Nevada. Prices didn’t collapse, and the tally of canceled deals tumbled from year-ago levels after nearly doubling in March.

According to the association, 1,190 home sales were canceled in April, down almost 11 percent from April 2019.

LVR President Tom Blanchard, a broker with Renters Warehouse, said in a statement that sales were expected to slide during the pandemic, but he figures “many people are surprised” by the tally of cancellations last month.

He also said it’s a good sign that prices held up “relatively well.”

“As we keep telling our members, we will get through this by working together,” Blanchard said.

