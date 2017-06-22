Las Vegas home values growth climbing faster than US average

A "for sale" sign in front a home near the intersection of West Washington Avenue and North Valley View Boulevard on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

Las Vegas home values climbed faster than the national average in the past year, a new report shows.

The median estimated home value in the Las Vegas area last month was $222,900, up 10.2 percent from a year earlier, according to listing service Zillow.

Nationally, the median home value was $199,200, up 7.4 percent.

All 35 metro areas listed in Zillow’s report posted a year-over-year rise in home values. Seattle topped the list at 12.7 percent, while Houston was at the bottom at 2.7 percent.

Overall, the highest median home value was in San Jose, California, at just over $1 million, or 4½ times Las Vegas’ level.

The lowest was in Cleveland, at $134,000, Zillow reported.

