Las Vegas homebuilder group CEO talks industry trends

Home construction has been a constant in Southern Nevada for decades, with builders and other developers pushing the Las Vegas Valley’s outer edges farther and farther.

Tina Frias, CEO of the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association, took the helm of the industry group in March 2024. She previously spent more than a decade at what’s now Harry Reid International Airport, rising to senior director of aviation.

Among other things, she oversaw compliance for procurement procedures and construction-bid processes; led federally required diversity programs; and was responsible for the airport’s legal services, as outlined on her LinkedIn profile.

She has also worked as a legal policy analyst in the Nevada Legislature and, before that, was a legal fellow in the late Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid’s office while she was in law school.

Frias spoke with the Las Vegas Review-Journal last summer. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

When you stepped into this role, what were the things in the housing market that your members were talking about?

The number one thing that was going on was attainable housing. Interest rates were higher than they had been over the past half-decade. That was presenting more challenges for people getting approved for loans. At the same time, you were seeing construction costs rise substantially. The other piece that was occurring — and continues to be a major component of what we deal with — was our land constraints. As land becomes scarce, it becomes more expensive.

Locally and nationally, home sales have been trending down this past year. One thing I’ve seen, at least from the National Association of Home Builders, is that builders are offering more incentives to get buyers. Are you seeing that locally too?

We’re certainly seeing a softening in the market. We’re not seeing anything that’s astronomical in terms of where the numbers are at. Some of this is consistent with when homebuilders buy land. They have to purchase land about three years out before they can actually start going vertical.

Homebuilders have been doing a number of things to incentive buyers for some time now. Builders are always going to be creative to sell their homes. There’s no other group of people interested in a healthy market than the membership we represent, because that’s the business we’re in.

They have, for some time now, done some interest-rate buydowns to help with the monthly payment, because that’s usually one of the most substantial things in terms of qualifying for a loan. Builders also play around with other incentives, including just reducing the price of the home.

Las Vegas is pretty much blanketed with cookie-cutter housing tracts — stick-and-stucco, red-tile roof. Are you seeing builders putting more time and emphasis into the exterior design than they did in the 1990s and early 2000s, when they were cranking out tens of thousands of homes a year, and design was kind of an after-thought?

I would have a different opinion on what the exterior of the home looks like. I think a lot of thought and process goes into making sure it is consistent with our desert landscape. There are some pretty specific requirements that homebuilders will exceed to make sure the exterior is appealing. At the end of the day, if the home in the community is not attractive, you’re not going to attract buyers to that community.

For decades, the vast majority of home construction in Southern Nevada has been in the outer rings. Are you seeing builders taking on more infill projects because there is less land available?

When projects make sense that are infill, when it is a location that is desirable for homebuyers, homebuilders will build there. There are obvious challenges with that because sometimes there may be substantial infrastructure improvements that need to be made, and that kind of contradicts the goal of making the housing attainable. We want to be building homes that people can actually afford; if not, we can’t sell them.

But I will say that there are builders that are certainly interested in continuing with infill projects. We also have a number of builders that will look at redevelopment projects on land that maybe wasn’t traditionally looked at for housing because it needs substantial improvements.

Southern Nevada’s homebuilding market is dominated by out-of-state, publicly traded companies. They have local division presidents and offices here, but the headquarters are almost always outside Nevada. There used to be a lot more locally based builders — a lot of them got wiped out with the housing crash 15 years ago or got bought out. Do you expect to see more locally based, private builders of significant scale?

When we talk about the large production builders, one thing that’s important to note is that while we have the division presidents who live here, we also have regional presidents who live here, people who represent multiple states.

One of the things that drives up the cost of homes is when you have a supply shortage. Because we have some of these regional presidents here, we have folks who are able to advocate for additional development in our market.

Some of the benefits to having larger builders is the fact that when we’re pulling anywhere from 9,000 to 14,000 permits a year, you have to think about who has the capacity to make those types of investments. These are investments that come with risk because they have to purchase the land well in advance. Who has the money to do that? Production builders.

We do have a number of smaller builders in our market, and I think that is also important. One of the things I’m working on today, we are putting together a smaller-builder working group through the association to make sure that their voices are also being represented in the community.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.