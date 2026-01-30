Las Vegas homebuilders’ sales dropped sharply last year amid ongoing affordability hurdles

Across the nation, builder confidence fell to start the new year.

Buying a Las Vegas-area home could become more affordable this year, report says

‘Time to do better’: Las Vegas public housing complex to be torn down, redeveloped

Homes under construction in Las Vegas' Summerlin community on Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Homes under construction at the corner of Sky Vista Drive and Far Hills Avenue in Las Vegas' Summerlin community on Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas homebuilders ended the year with another monthly drop in sales but also a big jump in construction plans, a new report shows.

Builders landed 497 net home sales — newly signed sales contracts minus cancellations — in December in Southern Nevada, down 22 percent from the same month a year earlier, according to Las Vegas-based Home Builders Research.

Nonetheless, construction plans surged for the month, with builders pulling 995 new-home permits in December, up 36 percent year-over-year.

In the report, Home Builders Research President Andrew Smith cited the increased permit activity as a “positive sign moving into 2026 after the lowest annual total in a decade.”

Overall, homebuilders cut back their construction pipeline last year amid a slowdown in sales.

Builders pulled 9,734 new-home permits last year in Southern Nevada, down 20 percent from 2024, and closed 9,990 home sales, also down 20 percent from the prior year, Smith reported.

After a buyer signs a sales contract with a builder, it can take several months before construction of the house is finished and the sale closes.

Altogether, Southern Nevada’s homebuilding market has pumped the brakes amid a series of headwinds.

Mortgage rates largely pushed lower last year but were still elevated compared with what buyers had faced for the past 15 years. Home prices also remained high in the Las Vegas Valley, making it difficult for many would-be buyers to afford a purchase.

Locally, homebuilders closed 883 sales in December and fetched a median price of $538,000.

Compared with the same month a year earlier, the median sales price rose 3.5 percent, while the sales total dropped 21 percent, Smith reported.

Across the U.S., builder confidence fell to start the new year as buyers grapple with affordability concerns and builders keep facing higher construction costs, according to the National Association of Home Builders.

As part of the survey results, the association reported that 40 percent of builders reported cutting prices in January.

It also indicated that 65 percent of builders used sales incentives this month.

Ryan Marshall, president and CEO of homebuilder PulteGroup, said in an earnings release Thursday that lower interest rates and “more favorable pricing dynamics” have helped improve the overall affordability of new homes.

But, he added, “lagging consumer confidence” continued to weigh on buyer demand last quarter.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.