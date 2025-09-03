Las Vegas homebuilders’ sales keep falling

Builders locally and nationally are notching fewer sales as buyers face economic headwinds.

Home construction continues at the Alder development with more planned about Skye Canyon on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Southern Nevada’s home construction market kept slowing in July, a new report shows, as builders locally and nationally notch fewer sales.

Builders closed 802 home sales in the Las Vegas area in July, down 23 percent from the same month last year, according to Las Vegas-based Home Builders Research.

The median closing price, $519,975, was up 7 percent from a year earlier.

After a buyer signs a sales contract with a builder, it can take several months before construction of the house is finished and the sale closes.

Amid the drop in sales totals, builders also drastically scaled back their construction plans, pulling 804 building permits in July, down 39 percent from a year earlier.

Homebuilders’ sales totals have been sliding this year as would-be buyers face high borrowing costs and other economic headwinds, and as increased inventory on the resale market gives house hunters more options.

All told, the data seems to point to a shrunken pool of prospective buyers who are willing or able to buy increasingly expensive newly built homes in Southern Nevada.

Buyers sidelined

Locally, builders closed around 5,960 home sales this year through July, down 15 percent from the same seven-month stretch last year, and pulled nearly 6,360 building permits, down 24 percent, Home Builders Research reported.

The firm also noted that builders keep slowly raising their base asking prices.

Home Builders Research President Andrew Smith recently said that construction costs are not going down, so the cost of buying a house will not slide either, regardless of whether builders are selling more or fewer homes than they did a year ago.

Nationally, the sales pace in July for new single-family houses fell 8.2 percent from the same month last year, federal officials recently reported.

Jing Fu, senior director of forecasting and analysis with the National Association of Home Builders, recently said that affordability challenges “continue to sideline many prospective home buyers.”

The association reported Tuesday that single-family home construction fell in nearly every geographic region during the second quarter, saying this signaled a soft housing market.

Resale market cooling

In Southern Nevada, resale totals also are falling amid high prices.

Buyers picked up around 2,020 previously owned single-family houses in Southern Nevada in July, down 5.8 percent from the same month last year, according to trade association Las Vegas Realtors.

The median sales price in July, $485,000, matched the previously set all-time high and was up 1 percent from a year earlier.

Meanwhile, nearly 7,150 houses were on the market without offers at the end of July, up 54.2 percent from a year earlier, the association reported.

LVR President George Kypreos said in a news release last month that more homes to choose from is good news for buyers but is also a sign that the market “has been cooling down lately.”

