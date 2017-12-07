Las Vegas house flippers see rising profits, report says

Las Vegas house flippers are booking rising profits, although investors still make more money outside Southern Nevada, a new report shows.

A for sale sign is seen at a home in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Flips comprised 8.2 percent of Las Vegas-area home sales in the third quarter, above the national rate of 5.1 percent, according to housing tracker Attom Data Solutions.

Las Vegas’ share of flips was seventh-highest among the 90-plus metro areas listed in the report. Memphis, Tennessee, led the pack at 12 percent.

Attom, based in Irvine, California, defines a flip as selling a home within a year of buying it.

The company reported that Las Vegas-area flippers booked average gross profits of $59,503, giving them a 36.5 percent return on investment, in the three months ending Sept. 30. That’s compared with gross profits of $46,516, and a 30.4 percent return, in the same period last year.

Nationally, flippers booked average gross profits of $66,448 in the third quarter, for a 47.7 percent return, compared with $65,000 in gross profits and a 51.2 percent return a year earlier, Attom reported.

Those profits represent the sales price minus the purchase price and do not account for renovations or other costs the sellers may have incurred.

