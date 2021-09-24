Las Vegas house owned by late Tony Hsieh listed for $2M

The massive home appears to be the only property the former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh owned at the time of his death that is now listed for sale.

A Las Vegas house at 1250 Shadow Lane, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. The house was owned by the late Tony Hsieh and is on the market for $2 million. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A sprawling house in Las Vegas that was owned by the late Tony Hsieh is up for sale, months after his family issued a flood of property sale notices through the tech mogul’s probate case.

The luxury estate, in the Scotch 80s community off Charleston Boulevard near Interstate 15, is priced at $2 million and spans 14,336 square feet. It sits on 1¾ acres and features a main home, a “carriage” house, an indoor pool, an elevator and lush landscaping, according to a listing on Zillow.

It also boasts “amazing curb appeal” with electric gates, a circular driveway and a double-door front entry with a “gorgeous chandelier.”

Hsieh had assembled an expansive real estate portfolio, especially in downtown Las Vegas, though the massive house on Shadow Lane appears to be the only property he owned at the time of his death that is formally listed for sale.

It went on the market in late July for $2.1 million. After a pending sale apparently fell through last month, the price was slashed Sept. 17, its listing history on Zillow shows.

Listing agent Avi Dan-Goor, of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, referred a request for comment to Neon Public Relations founder Megan Fazio, whose clients include Hsieh’s side venture DTP Companies.

Fazio did not respond to a request for comment Thursday, nor did attorneys for Hsieh’s family in his probate case.

Hsieh, who died in November at age 46 from injuries suffered in a Connecticut house fire and did not leave a will, was the former longtime boss of online shoe seller Zappos and the face of downtown Las Vegas’ revival. In 2012, he launched the side venture originally called Downtown Project to invest $350 million into the Fremont Street area, and in 2013, he moved Zappos from a Henderson office park to the former Las Vegas City Hall.

He also became one of downtown’s biggest property owners through DTP’s real estate buying binge, assembling a portfolio of apartment complexes, retail and office buildings, shuttered motels, parking lots and vacant parcels.

His father, Richard Hsieh, and brother Andrew Hsieh are overseeing his estate and filed more than 100 sale notices in District Court in a two-day span in February, disclosing plans to sell dozens of his properties in Las Vegas.

The plots included the now-listed house at 1250 Shadow Lane. Like the other parcels, its court notice declared that the home “will sell at private sale to the highest and best bidder,” that a sale is subject to court confirmation and that the terms consisted of one word: “Cash.”

Hsieh’s family also filed nearly sale 20 notices in one day in March for his real estate holdings in the wealthy ski town of Park City, Utah. Hsieh, who was unmarried, emerged there after the coronavirus pandemic abruptly ended his once-regular stream of interactions, events and good times in Las Vegas.

Dara Goldsmith, an attorney for Hsieh’s family, has previously said the sale notices were filed “to allow for a possible future sale” and that Hsieh’s estate may keep some or all of the properties.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter. Review-Journal assistant business editor Subrina Hudson contributed to this report.