Las Vegas house with ‘Cold War-era luxury bunker’ hits market for $8.5M — PHOTOS

A view of the pool in the bunker. (IS Luxury)

A Las Vegas house with a “Cold War-era luxury bunker” has hit the market for $8.5 million.

Dubbed the Las Vegas Underground House in the listing, the two-story house has two beds and two bathrooms above ground set over an acre along with a four-car garage. Then below the surface is a Cold War-era built underground bunker house with 14,620 square feet and three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The listing agent is Holly Erker of IS Luxury and the property was built in the 1970s by businessman Jerry Henderson and architect Jay Swayze.

The bunker, which is named “Atomitat,” is designed to be completely self-sufficient and also features an indoor pool, putting green, theater, dance floor, bar and multiple saunas, according to the listing. The bunker also has a programmable fake sky that can mimic daylight cycles.

