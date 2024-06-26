85°F
Housing

Las Vegas house with drive-in doorway for exotic cars goes on market

The house features a door that allows the owner to drive cars into the living room. (Photo: Mic ...
The house features a door that allows the owner to drive cars into the living room. (Photo: Michele Sullivan)
The living room. (Photo: Michele Sullivan)
Kitchen. (Photo: Michele Sullivan)
The outside of the house from the back. (Photo: Michele Sullivan)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 26, 2024 - 6:00 am
 

If you ever wanted to enjoy your expensive cars at home and not park them in a dark garage, now is your chance.

A 11,361-square-foot, six-bedroom house in the Arrowhead in the Ridges community next to the Summit Club in Summerlin has a unique feature to it: a 13-foot doorway that allows the owner to drive their cars into the living room.

Listing agent Michele Sullivan with Douglas Elliman Real Estate said the owner is a car lover and had the door especially installed, and is looking for a buyer who would like to utilize the feature and carry on his passion for automobiles. The house is on the market for $10.9 million.

Sullivan said the owner also has a warehouse with nearly 100 cars in it.

“He just loves cars,” she said. “He has everything from tanks to a Shelby to the car from ‘Gone in 60 Seconds’.”

The whole idea of the drive-in doorway, said Sullivan, is for a car lover to be able to show off their collection.

“You know women they do the glass closets for their Hermes bags, like a luxury boutique. And we’re now seeing in some of the luxury homes that are now being build they’re doing car elevators.”

There is also a 20-foot rail wall that comes down from the roof to the pool, and outdoor amenities include an infinity pool, hot tub, multiple fire pits, a barbecue area and a putting green. There is a movie theater inspired by the Rolls Royce car company, as well as a games room, wet bar, six guest suites and elevator.

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com.

