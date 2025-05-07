Las Vegas land with celebrity ties planned for housing project

A portion of the project site was previously owned by two entertainers synonymous with America’s casino capital.

An aerial view of a vacant land that recently sold, front left, located on the north side of Kyle Canyon Road on Friday, April 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

An aerial view of a vacant land that recently sold, front right, located on the north side of Kyle Canyon Road on Friday, April 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Three-week-old tiger Magic makes his public debut with Siegfried and Roy at their Las Vegas compound in 1976. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Siegfried and Roy at the Tropicana in May 1985. (Tropicana)

A tract of land in Las Vegas’ outer suburbs is slated to be turned into a housing development.

And, records show, a portion of the site was previously owned by two entertainers synonymous with America’s casino capital: the late Siegfried and Roy.

The Las Vegas City Council in March approved Tri Pointe Homes’ plans for roughly 100 new homes on 28 acres along Kyle Canyon Road about a mile west of U.S. Highway 95, in the upper northwest valley’s Kyle Canyon area.

Last month, an investment firm closed its purchase of the project site for more than $19 million and granted an option to Tri Pointe to buy the spread, Clark County records show.

All told, the project would add a new subdivision along the road that locals take to and from Mount Charleston, bringing more construction to what’s now the outer reaches of a housing market with ever-expanding suburban sprawl.

Project nearby

Tri Pointe is no stranger to this pocket of Las Vegas. The builder is selling homes in its Kyle Pointe community, with prices starting in the $500,000 range, near its recently approved site.

Kyle Pointe offers “eye-catching architecture, flexible modern interiors, and the promise of outdoor adventure,” its website declares.

“Journey into the mountains, optional,” it says.

Tri Pointe did not respond to requests for comment.

Property records indicate that Kennedy Lewis Investment Management purchased the builder’s new project site in early April.

The firm, which manages a real estate company that teams with homebuilders on land deals, did not respond to a request for comment.

Tri Pointe’s new site was assembled from multiple sellers, including a representative who worked with the late Siegfried Fischbacher and Roy Horn, who owned around 6.7 acres of the project site, property records show.

Celebrity real estate holdings

Fischbacher, who died in 2021 at age 81, and Horn, who died in 2020 at age 75, wowed audiences on the Strip for years with magic and white tigers, including during their lengthy run at The Mirage.

Property records indicate that Horn acquired the Kyle Canyon land by 1979 and that he and Fischbacher eventually transferred ownership of the site to their Rancho Drive LLC entity.

They owned other real estate in Southern Nevada through this entity, including their former mansion known as Jungle Palace and their former compound near Santa Fe Station, property records show.

Los Angeles accountant Harvey Gettleson, whose clientele includes entertainers and other show-business types, now manages the entity and signed off on its $4.55 million land sale to Kennedy Lewis last month, according to property records and business-entity filings.

According to a 2010 story in The Hollywood Reporter, Gettleson signed his first clients, Siegfried and Roy, more than 25 years earlier, helping them launch their show at The Mirage.

Gettleson could not be reached for comment this week.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.