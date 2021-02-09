62°F
Las Vegas leaders announce coalition promoting Black homeownership

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 9, 2021 - 11:00 am
 
Updated February 9, 2021 - 11:26 am
Las Vegas City Hall (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas City Hall (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas city leaders announced the launch of an organization to help boost homeownership among African-Americans in Southern Nevada.

The announcement took place Tuesday on the steps of Las Vegas City Hall.

The new organization, called Coalition to Make Homes Possible, is sponsered by real estate tech firm Homie and includes the Urban Chamber of Commerce; Nevada Housing Division, city of Las Vegas; Nevada Partners; National Association of Real Estate Brokers; Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America; NID Housing Counseling Agency of Southern Nevada; and AmeriFirst Financial.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.

