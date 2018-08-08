Las Vegas median home prices ‘slowing down’ this summer

Las Vegas house prices are cooling off this summer and the full-year sales tally might be below 2017’s, a new report says.

A for sale sign is displayed in front of a home at Duck Pond Court near Windmill Lane Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The median sales price of previously owned single-family homes in Southern Nevada last month was $290,000, same as in June but up 11.5 percent from last July, according to a new report from the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors.

Buyers picked up 3,186 single-family houses in July, down 2.4 percent from June but up 1.4 percent year-over-year, the trade group reported.

The GLVAR reports data from its listing service, which is dominated by resales. Single-family houses make up the bulk of the market.

GLVAR President Chris Bishop, a branch manager at Coldwell Banker Premier Realty, said in a statement that home prices had been rising most of the year but “have been slowing down this summer,” and that sales totals have also been “leveling off.”

At the current pace, he said, there will be fewer sales this year than in 2017, and “it may be some time” before home prices reach their 2006 peak again.

Las Vegas’ median house price peaked at $315,000 in mid-2006, during the real estate bubble, and bottomed out at $118,000 in early 2012, after the market crashed.

Just two months ago, Bishop said “it’s possible” prices could reach their prior peak “sometime later this year.”

Meanwhile, the report showed more signs that Las Vegas’ inventory shortage is easing.

A total of 4,787 houses were on the market without offers at the end of July, up 10.4 percent from June but down 4.2 percent from a year earlier, the GLVAR reported.

By comparison, inventory levels in January were down 36.5 percent year-over-year.

“We’re glad to see the housing supply increasing slightly in recent months,” Bishop said, “but our inventory is still very tight.”

