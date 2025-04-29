Las Vegas penthouse could set a new record — PHOTOS

If the penthouse sells, it will be the most expensive condo ever sold in Las Vegas.

Located at 11660 Summit Club Drive, Unit 240, residents have the chance to live inside of the clubhouse at the Summit Club, one of the premier luxury neighborhoods in Las Vegas. Dubbed as simply The Penthouse, the residence offers the ultimate resort style living with a price tag of $25 million. (IS Luxury)

Located at 11660 Summit Club Drive, Unit 240, residents have the chance to live inside of the clubhouse at the Summit Club, one of the premier luxury neighborhoods in Las Vegas. Dubbed as simply The Penthouse, the residence offers the ultimate resort style living with a price tag of $25 million. (IS Luxury)

Located at 11660 Summit Club Drive, Unit 240, residents have the chance to live inside of the clubhouse at the Summit Club, one of the premier luxury neighborhoods in Las Vegas. Dubbed as simply The Penthouse, the residence offers the ultimate resort style living with a price tag of $25 million. (IS Luxury)

Located at 11660 Summit Club Drive, Unit 240, residents have the chance to live inside of the clubhouse at the Summit Club, one of the premier luxury neighborhoods in Las Vegas. Dubbed as simply The Penthouse, the residence offers the ultimate resort style living with a price tag of $25 million. (IS Luxury)

Located at 11660 Summit Club Drive, Unit 240, residents have the chance to live inside of the clubhouse at the Summit Club, one of the premier luxury neighborhoods in Las Vegas. Dubbed as simply The Penthouse, the residence offers the ultimate resort style living with a price tag of $25 million. (IS Luxury)

Located at 11660 Summit Club Drive, Unit 240, residents have the chance to live inside of the clubhouse at the Summit Club, one of the premier luxury neighborhoods in Las Vegas. Dubbed as simply The Penthouse, the residence offers the ultimate resort style living with a price tag of $25 million. (IS Luxury)

Located at 11660 Summit Club Drive, Unit 240, residents have the chance to live inside of the clubhouse at the Summit Club, one of the premier luxury neighborhoods in Las Vegas. Dubbed as simply The Penthouse, the residence offers the ultimate resort style living with a price tag of $25 million. (IS Luxury)

Located at 11660 Summit Club Drive, Unit 240, residents have the chance to live inside of the clubhouse at the Summit Club, one of the premier luxury neighborhoods in Las Vegas. Dubbed as simply The Penthouse, the residence offers the ultimate resort style living with a price tag of $25 million. (IS Luxury)

Located at 11660 Summit Club Drive, Unit 240, residents have the chance to live inside of the clubhouse at the Summit Club, one of the premier luxury neighborhoods in Las Vegas. Dubbed as simply The Penthouse, the residence offers the ultimate resort style living with a price tag of $25 million. (IS Luxury)

Located at 11660 Summit Club Drive, Unit 240, residents have the chance to live inside of the clubhouse at the Summit Club, one of the premier luxury neighborhoods in Las Vegas. Dubbed as simply The Penthouse, the residence offers the ultimate resort style living with a price tag of $25 million. (IS Luxury)

A penthouse tops the list for the most expensive home listing for March, marking it as one of the highest-priced condos ever listed in Las Vegas.

Located at 11660 Summit Club Drive, Unit 240, the buyer of the penthouse, listed at $25 million, would have the chance to live inside of the clubhouse at the Summit Club, one of the premier luxury neighborhoods in Las Vegas, according to the listing.

“This is meant for somebody who just wants to have the best of the best of the best, and it’s priced accordingly,” said Ivan Sher, the listing agent for the property.

“The Summit Club overall has been breaking records and price and pricing since it started originally,” Sher said. “When the community opened, lots were starting in the $2.5 million to $3 million range. now you can’t find anything less than, $8 million for the same type of lot.”

Previously, the record for highest-price condo sale was set in 2021 for $16.25 million at The Martin, he said.

Buyers of the penthouse would have access to 70,000 square feet of state-of-the-art amenities just steps away, including fine dining, culinary market, a fitness center, lounges and more. Additionally, the Summit Club offers refrigerator stocking and airport pickup services, with Sher saying, “it’s very well thought out.”

“This penthouse is literally above the clubhouse,” Sher said. “It’s positioned so that you take your elevator down and you’re living the resort lifestyle, from the pool to the fitness center to the restaurants and the socializing.”

The residence itself is 4,929 square feet, with five bedrooms, two being primary suites, and five-and-a-half baths. There’s sweeping views of the Strip, Red Rock mountains and Tom Fazio golf course from the floor-to-ceiling windows.

The great room alone features a kitchen with a pantry and wine cellar, dining room and family room, with pocket doors opening up to a wraparound balcony. Additionally, the balcony has its own spa, swimming pool and outdoor shower, in addition to the clubhouse amenities.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.