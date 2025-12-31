Las Vegas real estate projects to watch in 2026

From Chinatown to Blue Diamond Hill, several new projects could start taking shape in 2026.

Ousted HOA board president may be able to run for a seat again

Mortgage rates could drop below 6% in 2026, report says

Construction continues at the site of the former Texas Station casino Monday, Oct. 6, 2025 in North Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Developer Jim Rhodes shows a view of the Las Vegas Valley from his Blue Diamond Hill gypsum mine near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area west of Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas developer Ali Kaveh plans to build a new retail complex, a rendering of which is seen here, in Las Vegas' Chinatown area. (Platinum Realty)

Construction is underway for the new Life Time fitness club across from Ikea at the corner of Sunset Road and Durango Drive on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

When it comes to Las Vegas’ real estate market, here are some key projects to watch in 2026.

Life Time

Luxury health club chain Life Time is building a new location across the street from Ikea in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

The facility, at the corner of Durango Drive and Sunset Road, is scheduled to open in late 2026.

The 128,000-square-foot fitness club will include pickleball courts, pools, dozens of workout classes weekly and a “full hydrotherapy suite” with a sauna, steam room, whirlpool and cold plunge, according to its website.

Minnesota-based Life Time has a location in Summerlin and another in Henderson, where it also built a high-end apartment complex next door called Life Time Living.

Chinatown

Las Vegas’ Chinatown commercial district along Spring Mountain Road, popular with locals and tourists alike, is poised to get multiple new projects.

Fore Property Co. drew up plans for a 380-unit apartment complex with more than 30,000 square feet of commercial space just south of Spring Mountain along Valley View Boulevard and Procyon Street.

The firm expects to break ground in March, said managing partner Jonathan Fore.

Clark County commissioners also approved developer Eddie Ni’s plans for a three-story, roughly 116,000-square-foot complex with retail, restaurant and entertainment space on the block next to Fore’s project site.

Ni, founder of the Windfall Group, has said that he aims to start construction by summer 2026.

Additionally, Las Vegas developer Ali Kaveh drew up plans for a new retail plaza along the north side of Spring Mountain at Wynn Road, about 1½ miles west of the Strip.

Kaveh, owner of Platinum Realty, has said that he aims to break ground in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Blue Diamond Hill

Las Vegas developer Jim Rhodes’ long-sought housing project atop Blue Diamond Hill could start taking shape in 2026.

Rhodes announced in 2025 that Gary Mayo joined the business as president of Harmony Homes. Mayo will oversee development of the massive hilltop community just west of Las Vegas and a project in Golden Valley, Arizona, about 100 miles southeast of Las Vegas.

Rhodes’ vision for a hilltop housing project near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area was controversial for years, marked by opposition and litigation. But after an $80 million settlement with Clark County in 2024, and with project approvals in hand, he’s been getting closer to building it.

The property, which Rhodes acquired more than 20 years ago, has a long history of gypsum mining. His project site spans about 2,000 acres and calls for 3,500 homes.

Mayo has said that he aims to start grading the project around the first quarter of 2026 and to have homes under construction by year-end.

Hylo Park

California developer Agora Realty & Management has been building a roughly 90,000-square-foot retail plaza along Rancho Drive at Lake Mead Boulevard in North Las Vegas.

The project occupies part of Texas Station’s former footprint and is part of Agora’s sprawling Hylo Park development, which also encompasses the neighboring former Fiesta Rancho hotel-casino site.

The shopping center is slated to feature a Cardenas grocery store and other tenants, with businesses poised to open throughout 2026, Aaron Lefton, president of acquisitions and leasing for Agora, said this past fall.

At the time, he also said that his group aimed to break ground on the northern portion of Hylo Park, where the Fiesta stood, in the first quarter of 2026.

Former owner Station Casinos tore down Texas Station and Fiesta — both of which had been closed since the onset of the pandemic — and sold the sites to Agora in fall 2023 for about $58 million combined, property records show.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.