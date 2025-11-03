Las Vegas Realtors hire new CEO

The new CEO of the largest real estate trade associaton in Southern Nevada will start in her new role in January.

Las Vegas Realtors have appointed a new chief executive officer.

Lynda Fernandez comes to the role with more than 25 years of executive leadership, according to a news release. She will start her role with the trade association in January.

She was previously the CEO of the Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors in White Plains, New York, which is the second largest real estate association in New York. She also previously served as the CEO of the Greater Louisville Association of Realtors in Kentucky, which was after she spent 16 years at the 60,000-member Miami Association of Realtors, holding job titles such as chief of communications and global and senior vice president of public relations and international.

George Kypreos, the current president of the LVR, which is the largest real estate trade assoication in Southern Nevada, said they picked Fernandez due to her extensive experience across the country in the world of real estate.

“I’m confident she’ll do great things for our members, our industry and our community,” he said in a statement.

LVR’s previous CEO, Wendy DiVecchio, is currently suing the association and a number of high-profile real estate agents in the Las Vegas Valley for a litany of allegations, including wrongful termination and defamation.

DiVecchio claims she was wrongfully terminated from her role at LVR, on Jan 27 after an investigation into alleged tampering of the August 2024 LVR board of directors election. The firing came after she was suspended from her role during the investigation on Aug. 9, 2024.

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com.