Las Vegas’ Symphony Park ready to welcome luxury apartments

Auric Symphony Park, the first luxury multifamily residential community at Symphony Park, before its grand opening in Downtown Las Vegas, on Monday, Sep. 13, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Resident lounge at Auric Symphony Park, the first luxury multifamily residential community at Symphony Park, before its grand opening in Downtown Las Vegas, on Monday, Sep. 13, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Resident lounge at Auric Symphony Park, the first luxury multifamily residential community at Symphony Park, before its grand opening in downtown Las Vegas, on Monday, Sep. 13, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Symphony Park is seen from the second label terrace at Auric Symphony Park, the first luxury multifamily residential community at Symphony Park, before its grand opening in downtown Las Vegas, on Monday, Sep. 13, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Swimming pool area at Auric Symphony Park, the first luxury multifamily residential community at Symphony Park, before its grand opening in downtown Las Vegas, on Monday, Sep. 13, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A living room and a kitchen area are seen in a one-bedroom apartment at Auric Symphony Park, the first luxury multifamily residential community at Symphony Park, before its grand opening in Downtown Las Vegas, on Monday, Sep. 13, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Resident lounge at Auric Symphony Park, the first luxury multifamily residential community at Symphony Park, before its grand opening in Downtown Las Vegas, on Monday, Sep. 13, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A gym at Auric Symphony Park, the first luxury multifamily residential community at Symphony Park, before its grand opening in Downtown Las Vegas, on Monday, Sep. 13, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Spinning room at Auric Symphony Park, the first luxury multifamily residential community at Symphony Park, before its grand opening in Downtown Las Vegas, on Monday, Sep. 13, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Swimming pool area at Auric Symphony Park, the first luxury multifamily residential community at Symphony Park, before its grand opening in Downtown Las Vegas, on Monday, Sep. 13, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Swimming pool area at Auric Symphony Park, the first luxury multifamily residential community at Symphony Park, before its grand opening in Downtown Las Vegas, on Monday, Sep. 13, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Swimming pool area at Auric Symphony Park, the first luxury multifamily residential community at Symphony Park, before its grand opening in Downtown Las Vegas, on Monday, Sep. 13, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Symphony Park is seen from the second label terrace at Auric Symphony Park, the first luxury multifamily residential community at Symphony Park, before its grand opening in Downtown Las Vegas, on Monday, Sep. 13, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Swimming pool area as seen from the second floor apartment balcony at Auric Symphony Park, the first luxury multifamily residential community at Symphony Park, before its grand opening in Downtown Las Vegas, on Monday, Sep. 13, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bicycles storage room at Auric Symphony Park, the first luxury multifamily residential community at Symphony Park, before its grand opening in Downtown Las Vegas, on Monday, Sep. 13, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The mailroom at Auric Symphony Park, the first luxury multifamily residential community at Symphony Park, before its grand opening in Downtown Las Vegas, on Monday, Sep. 13, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The mailroom at Auric Symphony Park, the first luxury multifamily residential community at Symphony Park, before its grand opening in Downtown Las Vegas, on Monday, Sep. 13, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Pet wash area is seen at Auric Symphony Park, the first luxury multifamily residential community at Symphony Park, before its grand opening in Downtown Las Vegas, on Monday, Sep. 13, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Dog park is seen at Auric Symphony Park, the first luxury multifamily residential community at Symphony Park, before its grand opening in Downtown Las Vegas, on Monday, Sep. 13, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Room number sign is seen outside a one-bedroom apartment at Auric Symphony Park, the first luxury multifamily residential community at Symphony Park, before its grand opening in Downtown Las Vegas, on Monday, Sep. 13, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A laundry room is seen in a one-bedroom apartment at Auric Symphony Park, the first luxury multifamily residential community at Symphony Park, before its grand opening in Downtown Las Vegas, on Monday, Sep. 13, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A living room is seen in a one-bedroom apartment at Auric Symphony Park, the first luxury multifamily residential community at Symphony Park, before its grand opening in Downtown Las Vegas, on Monday, Sep. 13, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A living room is reflected through a bathroom glass in a one-bedroom apartment at Auric Symphony Park, the first luxury multifamily residential community at Symphony Park, before its grand opening in Downtown Las Vegas, on Monday, Sep. 13, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A bedroom is shown in a one-bedroom apartment at Auric Symphony Park, the first luxury multifamily residential community at Symphony Park, before its grand opening in Downtown Las Vegas, on Monday, Sep. 13, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Swimming pool area as seen from the second floor apartment balcony at Auric Symphony Park, the first luxury multifamily residential community at Symphony Park, before its grand opening in Downtown Las Vegas, on Monday, Sep. 13, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Stainless steel range is shown in a one-bedroom apartment at Auric Symphony Park, the first luxury multifamily residential community at Symphony Park, before its grand opening in Downtown Las Vegas, on Monday, Sep. 13, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The residents lounge at Auric Symphony Park, the first luxury multifamily residential community at Symphony Park, before its grand opening in Downtown Las Vegas, on Monday, Sep. 13, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The residents lounge at Auric Symphony Park, the first luxury multifamily residential community at Symphony Park, before its grand opening in Downtown Las Vegas, on Monday, Sep. 13, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Stratosphere and Symphony Park are seen from the residents lounge at Auric Symphony Park, the first luxury multifamily residential community at Symphony Park, before its grand opening in Downtown Las Vegas, on Monday, Sep. 13, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The main lobby at the luxury apartment Auric Symphony Park, the first multifamily residential community at Symphony Park, is shown before its grand opening in Downtown Las Vegas, on Monday, Sep. 13, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The main lobby at the luxury apartment Auric Symphony Park, the first multifamily residential community at Symphony Park, is shown before its grand opening in Downtown Las Vegas, on Monday, Sep. 13, 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A two-story cabana with its own misters overlooks an expansive pool area at the new luxury Auric Symphony Park apartment complex in downtown Las Vegas.

It’s just one of the many amenities Nashville, Tenn.-based developer Southern Land Co. will unveil at the property’s grand opening Tuesday afternoon.

Kevin House, Southern Land Co.’s vice president of multifamily development west, spoke with the Review-Journal ahead of the opening, saying the firm has been looking forward to revitalizing the area.

“I think we were probably taking a little bit of a leap when we bought the site,” House said. “Tim (Downey), the founder of our company, really saw the vision of the area and saw what the city saw so we were excited to buy in and become part of the area.”

House also noted that the area — filled with neighboring buildings such as The Smith Center for the Performing Arts next door and World Market Center across the street — was in need of housing.

“We’ll bring even more bodies and more life to the area,” he said.

Luxury listing

Southern Land Co. broke ground on the site two years ago. It sits next door to Parc Haven, another upscale apartment complex, whose ribbon cutting was held in May by Texas developer Aspen Heights Partners.

Auric Symphony Park Community Manager Cristina DiVicino said its property began accepting tenants early July. And the 324-unit complex is about 30 percent pre-leased and 18 percent occupied.

The property consists of one- and two-bedroom apartments ranging from 591 square feet to 1,452 square feet. Monthly rents range from $1,495 for a junior one-bedroom to about $3,100 for a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment.

Tenants have access to a gym that will soon offer residents on-site fitness classes, bike storage with a workshop area and bike pump, a pet spa adjacent to a pet park offering free Auric-branded tennis balls for pets and a resident’s lounge on the 5th floor with expansive views of The Smith Center and the Las Vegas Strip.

There’s also an estimated 21,000 square feet of ground level retail and restaurant space, including a soon-to-be announced restaurant from Al Solito Posto Chef and Partner James Trees.

House said the company is excited for the official launch of Auric Symphony Park, but he noted it’s one of many future openings.

That’s because the developer is currently gearing up to build another residential project west of its Auric complex, a 22-story residential tower and an adjacent five-story residential property.

“We’re actively pursuing more sites and there’s a lot more opportunity,” said House. “We’re seeing a lot more people migrate from the coasts and honestly, we’re just surprised how well this area is doing.”

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.