Las Vegas’ ‘Top Chef’ house up for sale

The luxury home, up against the mountains on the far east side of the valley, is listed for a dollar under $4 million.

The home at 460 Probst Way in Las Vegas, seen here, is listed for a dollar under $4 million. (Courtesy of BlackRidge Luxury)

An interior view shows a portion the home at 460 Probst Way in Las Vegas is listed for a dollar under $4 million. (Courtesy of BlackRidge Luxury)

Las Vegas’ “Top Chef” house, where contestants lived while battling in kitchens on the reality TV show more than a decade ago, is up for sale.

The 6,738-square-foot home at 460 Probst Way, up against the mountains on the far east side of the valley, nearly a mile past, of all streets, Hollywood Boulevard, is listed for a dollar under $4 million.

The luxury home sits on more than an acre of land, is surrounded by 178 palm trees, and features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, an elevator, a sleek interior, and views of the valley, including the Strip, from the pool, its listing shows.

It also was “gutted to the bone” in a nearly $2 million renovation several years ago, according to listing agent Stefan Grabez, owner of BlackRidge Luxury.

The current owner acquired it in February 2020 for $1.8 million, property records show, and now, amid Las Vegas’ accelerated housing market, is seeking to sell it for more than double that.

According to Zillow, the home was listed in April at $3,999,999.

Grabez said that the market is “hot” and that the house is “too big” for his clients.

Bravo, home to such shows as “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” “The Real Housewives of New York City” and “Housewife to Housewife,” filmed its 2009 season of “Top Chef” in the Las Vegas area, with the finale in Napa Valley, California.

Its filming locations in Southern Nevada included the house on Probst (before its renovation), the then-newly opened M Resort, Whole Foods Market in Town Square Las Vegas, Nellis Air Force Base, Mandalay Bay, MGM Grand and Springs Preserve.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.