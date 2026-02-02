Las Vegas Valley home prices hold steady as other Sun Belt cities drop, report says

Redfin’s December data shows the lowest home price growth across the country since 2012 while a number of Sun Belt cities are already seeing home price depreciation.

An aerial view of homes at Sarasota, a community planned in The Paseos of Summerlin, on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Home prices in the Las Vegas Valley are holding steady as other Sun Belt cities are dropping, according to a new report.

Home prices in the valley were up 0.6 percent in December over the previous month while home prices in December were up 1 percent year over year, according to new data from Redfin. Home prices across the country rose only 2.2 percent year over year, the slowest growth since 2012.

Leading this charge for home price drops were a number of Sun Belt cities with similar markets to Las Vegas. Houston (0.9 percent drop) led the country for home price drops month over month in December, and the three biggest declines for year-over-year home price drops were in Austin, Texas (4 percent drop), followed by Jacksonville (3.7 percent) and Fort Lauderdale, Florida (3.1 percent).

The Sun Belt is also leading the charge for buyer’s markets across the country, according to Redfin. In Austin, there are 128 percent more home sellers than buyers, followed by Fort Lauderdale (125 percent), Nashville (111 percent), Miami (103 percent) and San Antonio (103 percent). Las Vegas is the 8th strongest buyer’s market with sellers outnumbering buyers by 88 percent.

Chen Zhao, the head of economics research at Redfin, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in an email statement that market fundamentals show the valley’s home prices could start moving in the opposite direction. Redfin’s data also shows the national residential market is in the strongest buyer’s market it’s ever seen.

“Redfin data shows there are nearly 89 percent more sellers than buyers in the Las Vegas market right now, which puts downward pressure on prices,” she said.

The past 18 months have been defined by a flood of listings coming onto the market in the valley, however prices remain elevated, defying normal economic norms. Zhao said sooner or later, the downwards pressure should drop prices.

“When supply outpaces demand by that much, sellers often have to cut prices to compete. One month doesn’t make a trend on its own, but unless buyer demand rebounds, price declines are likely to become more consistent in the months ahead.”

Redfin’s report noted that home price growth slowed to end 2025 for a number of reasons as homebuyers continue to pull back from the market.

“Relatively high mortgage rates and widespread economic uncertainty—stemming from tariffs, inflation, and a challenging job market—have discouraged people from buying in recent months,” read the report. “But prices are still rising, not falling, because prospective home sellers have been pulling back, too.”

However, Redfin is anticipating homebuying affordability to improve in 2026 as mortgage rates continue to inch downwards from all-time highs not seen since before the 2008 Great Recession.

“The trend toward stable home price growth took hold in 2025, and it’s staying ‘in’ for 2026,” said Zhao. “While they’re still historically very high, the fact that home prices are reliably growing at a slow and steady pace should make the market a little more welcoming to buyers, who already have the upper hand in most parts of the country.”

