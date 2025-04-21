Las Vegas Valley’s most expensive home sale in March topped $16M

Here’s a look at the priciest homes sold in Southern Nevada last month.

Apartment manager accused of charging ‘hidden fees’ to tenants in Nevada, other states

Little Red Rock, home to ancient petroglyphs, now has luxury housing project nearby

Henderson has some of the biggest new apartments in the nation, report says

Dubbed “Galaxy” from the Richard Luke Five Star Collection in MacDonald Highlands, this custom home has all the luxury amenities one could need. The home has four beds, five bathrooms and is 5,950 square feet. Additionally, it includes smart home technology, a temperature-controlled wine cellar, Mielle appliances, quartz countertops and pocket doors. (Courtesy Kristen Routh Silberman)

Dubbed “Galaxy” from the Richard Luke Five Star Collection in MacDonald Highlands, this custom home has all the luxury amenities one could need. The home has four beds, five bathrooms and is 5,950 square feet. Additionally, it includes smart home technology, a temperature-controlled wine cellar, Mielle appliances, quartz countertops and pocket doors. (Courtesy Kristen Routh Silberman)

Dubbed “Galaxy” from the Richard Luke Five Star Collection in MacDonald Highlands, this custom home has all the luxury amenities one could need. The home has four beds, five bathrooms and is 5,950 square feet. Additionally, it includes smart home technology, a temperature-controlled wine cellar, Mielle appliances, quartz countertops and pocket doors. (Courtesy Kristen Routh Silberman)

Dubbed “Galaxy” from the Richard Luke Five Star Collection in MacDonald Highlands, this custom home has all the luxury amenities one could need. The home has four beds, five bathrooms and is 5,950 square feet. Additionally, it includes smart home technology, a temperature-controlled wine cellar, Mielle appliances, quartz countertops and pocket doors. (Courtesy Kristen Routh Silberman)

Dubbed “Galaxy” from the Richard Luke Five Star Collection in MacDonald Highlands, this custom home has all the luxury amenities one could need. The home has four beds, five bathrooms and is 5,950 square feet. Additionally, it includes smart home technology, a temperature-controlled wine cellar, Mielle appliances, quartz countertops and pocket doors. (Courtesy Kristen Routh Silberman)

Dubbed “Galaxy” from the Richard Luke Five Star Collection in MacDonald Highlands, this custom home has all the luxury amenities one could need. The home has four beds, five bathrooms and is 5,950 square feet. Additionally, it includes smart home technology, a temperature-controlled wine cellar, Mielle appliances, quartz countertops and pocket doors. (Courtesy Kristen Routh Silberman)

Built for “ultra functionality,” this home in the Ridges makes life easy for new residents, chock full of amenities. The home has four beds, five bathrooms, with 5,217 square feet on a half-acre lot. (Courtesy Gavin Ernstone/Simply Vegas)

Built for “ultra functionality,” this home in the Ridges makes life easy for new residents, chock full of amenities. The home has four beds, five bathrooms, with 5,217 square feet on a half-acre lot. (Courtesy Gavin Ernstone/Simply Vegas)

Built for “ultra functionality,” this home in the Ridges makes life easy for new residents, chock full of amenities. The home has four beds, five bathrooms, with 5,217 square feet on a half-acre lot. (Courtesy Gavin Ernstone/Simply Vegas)

Built for “ultra functionality,” this home in the Ridges makes life easy for new residents, chock full of amenities. The home has four beds, five bathrooms, with 5,217 square feet on a half-acre lot. (Courtesy Gavin Ernstone/Simply Vegas)

The name says it all. New residents will enjoy unobstructed views of the Strip with this newly built estate perched on an elevated site in MacDonald Highlands. Located on a 0.66-acre lot, the home itself is 8,364 square feet, with six beds and seven baths, showcasing ultra-modern design with natural stone slabs and angular architecture. (Courtesy IS Luxury)

The name says it all. New residents will enjoy unobstructed views of the Strip with this newly built estate perched on an elevated site in MacDonald Highlands. Located on a 0.66-acre lot, the home itself is 8,364 square feet, with six beds and seven baths, showcasing ultra-modern design with natural stone slabs and angular architecture. (Courtesy IS Luxury)

The name says it all. New residents will enjoy unobstructed views of the Strip with this newly built estate perched on an elevated site in MacDonald Highlands. Located on a 0.66-acre lot, the home itself is 8,364 square feet, with six beds and seven baths, showcasing ultra-modern design with natural stone slabs and angular architecture. (Courtesy IS Luxury)

The name says it all. New residents will enjoy unobstructed views of the Strip with this newly built estate perched on an elevated site in MacDonald Highlands. Located on a 0.66-acre lot, the home itself is 8,364 square feet, with six beds and seven baths, showcasing ultra-modern design with natural stone slabs and angular architecture. (Courtesy IS Luxury)

This photo shows the property at 9409 Kings Gate Court in Las Vegas. (The Ivan Sher Group, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties)

The estate at 9409 Kings Gate Court in Las Vegas features Old World European design touches. (The Ivan Sher Group, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties)

An interior view of 9409 Kings Gate Court in Las Vegas. (The Ivan Sher Group, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties)

An interior shot of 9409 Kings Gate Court in Las Vegas. (The Ivan Sher Group, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties)

Arches and Old World design touces at 9409 Kings Gate Court in Las Vegas. (The Ivan Sher Group, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties)

The Old World flavor of 9409 Kings Gate Court in Las Vegas extends upward. (The Ivan Sher Group, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties)

This over 10,000 square-foot Ascaya estate tops the list. Located on a little over a half-acre of land, according to the listing this home ” doesn’t just make a statement—it tells a story.” Inside the home has 6 bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a six-car garage and three kitchens, one inside and two outside. (Courtesy IS Luxury)

This over 10,000 square-foot Ascaya estate tops the list. Located on a little over a half-acre of land, according to the listing this home ” doesn’t just make a statement—it tells a story.” Inside the home has 6 bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a six-car garage and three kitchens, one inside and two outside. (Courtesy IS Luxury)

This over 10,000 square-foot Ascaya estate tops the list. Located on a little over a half-acre of land, according to the listing this home ” doesn’t just make a statement—it tells a story.” Inside the home has 6 bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a six-car garage and three kitchens, one inside and two outside. (Courtesy IS Luxury)

This over 10,000 square-foot Ascaya estate tops the list. Located on a little over a half-acre of land, according to the listing this home ” doesn’t just make a statement—it tells a story.” Inside the home has 6 bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a six-car garage and three kitchens, one inside and two outside. (Courtesy IS Luxury)

This over 10,000 square-foot Ascaya estate tops the list. Located on a little over a half-acre of land, according to the listing this home ” doesn’t just make a statement—it tells a story.” Inside the home has 6 bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a six-car garage and three kitchens, one inside and two outside. (Courtesy IS Luxury)

Multiple heavy-hitters top the list for the most expensive homes sold in the Las Vegas Valley in March.

The sales prices ranged from around $6 million to more than $16 million, according to trade association Las Vegas Realtors.

3 Stoneshead Court, Henderson

Listed for $16.5 million, sold for $16.2 million

This over 10,000 square-foot Ascaya estate tops the list. Located on a little over a half-acre of land, according to the listing this home “doesn’t just make a statement—it tells a story.” Inside the home has six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a six-car garage and three kitchens, one inside and two outside.

The primary suite itself is two stories with fireplaces, a wet bar, spa bath and his-and-hers closets. Other luxury amenities include stone floors, open concept living, a glass wine cellar, a kitchen with double faucets, pot filler, custom cabinets, a hidden butler’s pantry, glass elevator and disappearing walls opening to views of the Strip.

9409 Kings Gate Court, Las Vegas

Listed for $12.5 million, sold for $14,325,000

With a whopping 16,696 square feet, this estate has six beds, nine bathrooms and a seven-car garage. It even has a maid’s quarters, according to listing materials.

It features a grand courtyard and European, old-world-style architecture, complete with 30-foot ceilings. The home has an elevator, wood-paneled library, home theater and a separate 1,000-square foot-casita for guests.

591 Cityview Ridge Drive, Henderson

Listed for $11.25 million, sold for $10.4 million

The name says it all. Residents enjoy unobstructed views of the Strip with this newly built estate perched on an elevated site in MacDonald Highlands. Located on a 0.6-acre lot, the home is 8,364 square feet, with six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, showcasing ultra-modern design with natural stone slabs and angular architecture.

Stunning views can be seen from almost every room in the home, including the game room, theater room and bar. Additionally, there are multiple wellness amenities including a home gym and sauna.

Outside, residents can swim in the 65-foot infinity edge pool, relax in the hot tub or hang out next to one of the two fireplaces.

58 Midnight Sky Drive, Las Vegas

Listed for $7.75 million, sold for $7 million

This four-bedroom, five-bathroom home in The Ridges spans 5,217 square feet on a half-acre lot.

The primary suite has corner pocket doors, sauna, soaking tub and oversized shower, as well as a walk-in closet with built-in cabinetry and center island. Additionally, two other bedrooms have their own bathrooms and walk-in closets.

Home amenities include a wine cellar, bar and lounge area, a kitchen filled with top-name appliances, a walk-in pantry and a large island with counter seating. Outside the home has a large pool and spa with a fire pit and outdoor kitchen.

643 Cityview Ridge Drive, Henderson

Listed for $6.75 million, sold for $6.3 million

Dubbed “Galaxy” from the Richard Luke Five Star Collection in MacDonald Highlands, this custom home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms and spans 5,950 square feet.

It includes smart-home technology, a temperature-controlled wine cellar, Miele appliances, quartz countertops and pocket doors.

Residents who purchase from the Richard Luke collection will enjoy a complimentary initiation fee and one-year paid social and sport membership to the DragonRidge Country Club in in MacDonald Highlands.

At the club, members can enjoy golf, fitness, pickleball and swimming, as well as fine dining in the newly remodeled club house.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.