Late philanthropist’s Las Vegas condo sells for $8.25M

The deceased Nevada gaming mogul still owns another condo in the same complex. Its price has just been reduced.

This company is likely the second largest homeowner in the Las Vegas Valley

One of Elaine Wynn's condos at Park Towers has sold for $8.25 million. (Anthony Spiegel)

One of Elaine Wynn’s two condos in Las Vegas’ Park Towers has sold for $8.25 million.

Wynn died in April after a brief illness at the age of 82. She was a leading figure in Nevada’s gaming industry along with being a philanthropic giant and education champion.

The condo is 4,903 square feet and has three bedrooms with four bathrooms. It was originally built in 2000 when the 20-story two-tower, 84-unit luxury condominium property went up at 1 Hughes Center Drive. The towers have valet, a wine cellar, salon, gym, movie theater, billiard room, vented cigar lounge and tennis courts.

Anthony Spiegel, the owner of Palm Drive powered by Lusso and the listing agent for the property, confirmed the sale of the condo exclusively with the Las Vegas Review-Journal. According to Clark County property records, the buyer is KPC Summit LLC based out of California.

Wynn owns another condo in the Park Towers complex which was originally listed earlier this summer for $3.49, but the sale price has since been dropped to $3.29 million.

According to Clark County property records, a company tied to Wynn’s family purchased that home in Park Tower at Hughes Center in 2011 for $3.7 million. The condo is 4,903 square feet with four bedrooms and six bathrooms, plus has a 350-square-foot outdoor terrace.

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com.