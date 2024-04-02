Leaving Las Vegas: Where people in Nevada are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of states people from Nevada are moving to the most using data from the Census Bureau.

Properties along the Las Vegas Strip are seen on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fewer Americans moved in 2022, according to the latest Census data, but of those who did, 1 in 5 moved to a different state.

Population growth has returned to pre-pandemic norms; Southern states continued to record influxes in population, while the Northeast saw the biggest drops, particularly in New York and Pennsylvania. These trends largely continued into last year, according to United Van Lines’ annual movers study. States with the most outbound moves in 2023 were New Jersey, Illinois, and North Dakota, which moved up 15 spots from the year before.

Stacker compiled a list of states people from Nevada are moving to the most using data from the Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people who moved from Nevada to a different state in 2022.

#25. Wisconsin

- 1,145 people from Nevada moved to Wisconsin in 2022, making up 1.00% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of Nevada were the #22 most common origin for people moving to Wisconsin

#24. Montana

- 1,281 people from Nevada moved to Montana in 2022, making up 1.12% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of Nevada were the #13 most common origin for people moving to Montana

#23. Maryland

- 1,288 people from Nevada moved to Maryland in 2022, making up 1.13% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of Nevada were the #24 most common origin for people moving to Maryland

#22. Ohio

- 1,334 people from Nevada moved to Ohio in 2022, making up 1.17% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of Nevada were the #31 most common origin for people moving to Ohio

#21. Hawaii

- 1,460 people from Nevada moved to Hawaii in 2022, making up 1.28% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of Nevada were the #12 most common origin for people moving to Hawaii

#20. Virginia

- 1,536 people from Nevada moved to Virginia in 2022, making up 1.35% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of Nevada were the #34 most common origin for people moving to Virginia

#19. Pennsylvania

- 1,555 people from Nevada moved to Pennsylvania in 2022, making up 1.36% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of Nevada were the #26 most common origin for people moving to Pennsylvania

#18. New Mexico

- 1,621 people from Nevada moved to New Mexico in 2022, making up 1.42% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of Nevada were the #10 most common origin for people moving to New Mexico

#17. Idaho

- 1,894 people from Nevada moved to Idaho in 2022, making up 1.66% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of Nevada were the #7 most common origin for people moving to Idaho

#16. Oklahoma

- 1,989 people from Nevada moved to Oklahoma in 2022, making up 1.74% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of Nevada were the #16 most common origin for people moving to Oklahoma

#15. Oregon

- 2,049 people from Nevada moved to Oregon in 2022, making up 1.80% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of Nevada were the #15 most common origin for people moving to Oregon

#14. Indiana

- 2,049 people from Nevada moved to Indiana in 2022, making up 1.80% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of Nevada were the #18 most common origin for people moving to Indiana

#13. Colorado

- 2,134 people from Nevada moved to Colorado in 2022, making up 1.87% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of Nevada were the #35 most common origin for people moving to Colorado

#12. Minnesota

- 2,164 people from Nevada moved to Minnesota in 2022, making up 1.90% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of Nevada were the #20 most common origin for people moving to Minnesota

#11. New York

- 2,215 people from Nevada moved to New York in 2022, making up 1.94% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of Nevada were the #28 most common origin for people moving to New York

#10. Missouri

- 2,291 people from Nevada moved to Missouri in 2022, making up 2.01% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of Nevada were the #20 most common origin for people moving to Missouri

#9. Michigan

- 3,291 people from Nevada moved to Michigan in 2022, making up 2.88% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of Nevada were the #17 most common origin for people moving to Michigan

#8. Georgia

- 3,357 people from Nevada moved to Georgia in 2022, making up 2.94% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of Nevada were the #21 most common origin for people moving to Georgia

#7. Utah

- 3,549 people from Nevada moved to Utah in 2022, making up 3.11% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of Nevada were the #7 most common origin for people moving to Utah

#6. North Carolina

- 4,196 people from Nevada moved to North Carolina in 2022, making up 3.68% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of Nevada were the #21 most common origin for people moving to North Carolina

#5. Washington

- 5,524 people from Nevada moved to Washington in 2022, making up 4.84% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of Nevada were the #13 most common origin for people moving to Washington

#4. Florida

- 7,516 people from Nevada moved to Florida in 2022, making up 6.59% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of Nevada were the #27 most common origin for people moving to Florida

#3. Arizona

- 8,890 people from Nevada moved to Arizona in 2022, making up 7.79% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of Nevada were the #8 most common origin for people moving to Arizona

#2. Texas

- 12,645 people from Nevada moved to Texas in 2022, making up 11.08% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of Nevada were the #20 most common origin for people moving to Texas

#1. California

- 22,183 people from Nevada moved to California in 2022, making up 19.44% of new residents that moved to another state

— Residents of Nevada were the #8 most common origin for people moving to California

This story features data reporting and writing by Elena Cox and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 51 states.