Lovell Minnick Partners acquires Attom Data Solutions

Irvine, California-based Attom tracks foreclosures, vacant homes, mortgage lending, home flipping and other aspects of U.S. housing, including in Las Vegas.

Southwest Las Vegas homes are seen from a hot air balloon piloted by Daniel Liberti of Rainbow Ryders during an early morning flight Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018.

Housing research firm Attom Data Solutions is under new ownership.

Investment group Lovell Minnick Partners announced Tuesday that it completed its acquisition of Attom.

Terms of the sale, by Renovo Capital and Rosewood Private Investments, were not disclosed.

The acquisition follows Moody’s Corp.’s purchase last year of commercial real estate tracker Reis Inc. for around $278 million. The sale closed in October.

